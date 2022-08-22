They force ‘simis’ doctors to prescribe more medicine

Under contracts that force them to contribute to the sales of their pharmacies so as not to lose their jobs, doctors from “similar” offices prescribe antibiotics, injections, vitamins and unnecessary medications to patients they serve in the downtown area.

The doctors confessed anonymously that although they try to prescribe what is essential for their patients, the directors “recommend” them to offer certain brands of medicines and even supplements in exchange for financial compensation or salary increases.

According to patients who were treated in recent days in “Similar” clinics or those attached to Pharmacies of Savings, the prescriptions were not filled as indicated, given the cost they represent despite paying between 0 and 40 pesos for the medical consultation .

The patients consider that these contained extra medications such as vitamins or anti-inflammatories, not essential to cure their discomfort, which also exceed their pockets.

“Almost always they are excessive prescriptions, they ask you things like if you have had any allergies or if you have energy imbalances to offer you more pills or supplements,” said María Eugenia Fuentes, who came for stomach pain.

For his part, Manuel Bastida pointed out that in his most recent visit to a private doctor he was even prescribed drugs for bone decalcification, which alarmed him and he saw a specialist doctor, who ruled out that he should take these drugs.

On a tour of free or very low-cost doctors’ offices owned by pharmaceutical companies downtown, some doctors admitted to the standard practice of prescribing antibiotics when they’re not needed.

Largely because of the pressure exerted by the companies they work for, especially “sell” as many medicines as possible and meet the quotas to which they are subjected in the pharmacies for which they work.

“There are pharmaceutical companies that tell you which vitamins or medicines are new on the market, which should be positioned or sold by the month. They tell you that you should prescribe such pills or give preference to such a brand, even in some they tell you which brands you should suggest as the most effective”, commented one of the two doctors, who preferred to remain anonymous.

However, not all doctors agree to carry out this practice, who end up losing their jobs.

“I had better leave those offices, here they charge for the consultation but they do not force us to sell medicines or prescribe things that are not needed, there they gave us a salary and they could also leave a tip for the patients, I earned more but the truth is I did not train for that,” said doctor Emmanuel González.

Dr. Cecilia Rodríguez, urged the new generations of doctors not to lend themselves to such practices, but to respond to the professional ethics with which they were trained in each institution, responding to the principles of medicine.

“They cannot promote vitamins or medications, but rather truly prevent possible illnesses, recommend healthy living practices such as exercising or eating healthy, that is what the patient needs to hear as a medical indication, not to take more pills,” she also commented. radiology specialist.

It is an ethical question for doctors, he pointed out, but I remind you that you were not trained to prescribe unnecessary drugs or please the companies you work for in exchange for receiving some economic commission or not being dispossessed of the clinics.

“We are here to improve the health of patients, not deteriorate it, prevent disease, heal what is necessary and not cause unnecessary spending for families who also do not have the possibility of buying medicines, believing that it will be the only way to recover their health”, the doctor exhorted.