They discover that Destiny X Fortnite is a crossover that is yet to come

Apparently the crossover Destiny X Fortnite it is an event that is going to happen in reverse of what many of us are used to. Epic Games and Bungie have come together to bring Fortnite skins to Destiny 2.

This weekend there has been a totally unexpected crossover in Destiny 2 datamining scenesince the shooter MMORPG going to meet him battle royale shooter.

The Destiny 2 data miner Ginsor has posted on Twitter a screenshot of what appears to be a Fortnite inspired armor set for Destiny 2.

The skins appear to be extremely Destiny-adapted versions of the ones in the Epic Games game belonging to Black Knight, Catalyst and Omega.

The funny thing is that this leak comes along with a renewed rumor about what Destiny 2 could even reach the Epic Games Store. After all, the purchase of Bungie by PlayStation left them with their independence as a multiplatform studio.

This purchase was made official in mid-July and after that it was also confirmed that Bungie is now officially part of PlayStation.

If it is confirmed that Destiny 2 is going to be on EGS this crossover would make even more sense. Rumors of this coming to pass began with a leak last year.

Frotnite would be the second major crossover in a year for the Destiny saga, so far reluctant to them. The previous view was with Halo, although in this one there is a bit of a cheat since it was a franchise created by Bungie.

The crossover Destiny X Fortnite would be a great new in Destiny 2can this open the doors to more content between Destiny and other games?

Thematically it would make sense and Destiny fans are happy with it; albeit half. Although Fortnite (according to PC Gamer) could be more controversial if we take a look at the reactions to the leak on the Destiny 2 subreddit.

There are some users who seem to be delighted with the idea of ​​these skins -very cool, by the way- and expect more, like the default dance gesture in Fortnite.

One comment read: “God if I can dance by default on my friends ghosts by lagging them I don’t think I’ll ever put another dance on“.

To tell the truth, the dance is well known, why not?