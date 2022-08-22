They call him “the sexiest” because of his gray beard

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most successful and also most desired actors in Hollywood, who at 57 years old continues to reap triumphs.

The actor is about to release the new John Wick movie, and also confirmed his participation in the Netflix animated series BRZRKR.

Keanu has made a few appearances this year, both with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, and solo, and has dazzled with his beauty.

And it is that the actor wears his characteristic long hair and beard, but this time he has gray hair, something that is normal, and has unleashed flattery in networks.

Many think that gray hair represents old age and is ugly and careless, but the actor wears them with pride and proves that they are sexy.

Keanu Reeves proves gray hair is sexy at 57

at comic-con

The actor had a recent appearance at Comic Con and drew sighs with his elegant “total black” look, wearing pants, a t-shirt and a blazer.

But, what his fans loved the most was his gray beard, which made him look sexier than ever.

On the carpet with his girlfriend

A few weeks ago Keanu wasted elegance and style on the red carpet with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The actor wore a dark blue tailored suit, with a white shirt and striped tie, showing off his gray hair in his beard with confidence and sensuality.

Photoshoot

The actor also exuded sensuality and style in a photo shoot wearing gray pants and a sweater in the same tone.

Keanu looked very sexy with long hair and gray hair in his beard, with which he showed his sexiest side.

Without a doubt, Keanu makes it clear that gray hair is nothing to be ashamed of, neither men nor women, joining other actors like Sarah Jessica Parker, who have worn their gray hair with pride and confidence.