They assure that Shiloh is tired of Angelina Jolie and wants to study at a university far from her mother

21 Aug 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



Although actress Angelina Jolie appears to be a dedicated mother committed to her family’s future, her eldest daughter, Shiloh, seems to be very unhappy with his parenting style and prefers to be close to his father, Brad Pitt.

Shiloh is the first of the biological children of the actors, followed by Vivienne and Knox; while Zahara, Pax and Maddox complete the large family as adopted children.

Although it has been rumored for months that the relationship between Shiloh and Angelina is not going through a good time, now a source confirmed to “The Things” that the 16-year-old eldest will enter a distant university to distance herself from her mother.

Shiloh wants to be away from Angelina Jolie

“She deliberately chose a distant university to stay away from her mother as they have recently had conflicts in their relationship,” the insider said.

He revealed that the young woman has had strong discussions with the protagonist of “Maleficent”.

“He slams doors all over the house and verbally fights with the actress because they don’t treat her fairly there,” he said.

Apparently, the conflict would have detonated because the actress prefers her sons, Pax and Maddox, who enjoyed greater privileges than Shiloh when they were her age.

“Maddox and Pax were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were her age. Shiloh resists and says she will go to college as far away from her as possible,” the unidentified source said.

It seems that the young girl is tired of the conflicts between her parents, who have an extended legal battle for the custody of the children. The source pointed out that Shiloh is very well with Brad Pitt, so she would also be studying the possibility of living with him at this stage.

Brad Pitt very close and proud

The actor has been very close with his children and recently traveled to Rome to congratulate Vivienne and Knox on their birthdays. Shiloh is also very close with him and they share a lot.

The young woman dazzled with her beauty last year on the red carpet where she attended with her mother; but she also enjoyed a rock concert with the actress during her summer vacation.

