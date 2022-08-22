These are the mRNA vaccines that will protect us against different deadly diseases | News from Mexico

During the first year of vaccination against covid-19, between December 8, 2020 and December 8, 2021, 8.33 billion doses of vaccines were administered to 4.36 billion people worldwide.

A recent study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases estimates that vaccination against covid-19 has prevented no less than 19.8 million deaths. Much of the vaccines that have made this possible (such as Pfizer’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273) have been messenger RNA vaccines.

These types of vaccines use artificially created genetic material encapsulated in nanoparticles. The mRNA they contain is a kind of instructor, designed to teach our cells how to make a certain protein, or even just part of a protein, which acts as an antigen and triggers an immune response within our body. This immune response, which produces antibodies, helps the body to protect itself against the pathogen.

mRNA vaccines deliver the mRNA directly into the cytoplasm of the cell, it does not enter the nucleus, and therefore cannot be incorporated into the genome. The presence of this molecule in the cell is transitory as it is rapidly metabolized and eliminated. That makes it a safe and effective procedure.

In addition to being safe, they are created very quickly

Unlike conventional ones, these types of vaccines are more easily scaled and can be created relatively quickly because they are based on the genetic code of the pathogen. That is why in recent years the interest in this type of technology has grown exponentially to deal with multiple diseases that until now had no treatment (or with ineffective treatments).

Specifically, to date, 90 leading entities in mRNA technology have development projects for more than 130 mRNA vaccine candidates against different pathologies such as HIV, cytomegalovirus, influenza and rabies. Most are in preclinical stages, but around 25% are already in clinical development.

Without going any further, in March 2022 the company Moderna, Inc. announced its intention to begin initial clinical trials of several mRNA vaccines directed at 15 priority pathogens that represent a threat to public health for which they intend to offer a solution before of the year 2025.

From Nipah to the AIDS virus

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has just announced the launch of a phase I clinical trial to evaluate the mRNA-1215 vaccine developed by Moderna to prevent infection by Nipa virus. The fatality rate of this virus ranges between 40% and 75%, and the average incubation period is 5 to 14 days, although in some extreme cases it reaches up to 45 days. This implies that for a long time an infected person can infect others without knowing it.

The experimental mRNA-1215 Nipah virus vaccine will be tested in a dose-escalation clinical trial to assess its safety, tolerability, and ability to generate an immune response in 40 healthy adults aged 18 to 60 years.

Along these same lines, the Eclipse trial evaluates the safety and immune response of another experimental mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna intended to protect against the Epstein-Barr virus. Recent studies suggest that the Epstein-Barr virus is related to the development of multiple sclerosis, so a vaccine against this pathogen could prevent the disease.

Experimental vaccines could also help fight the AIDS virus. NIAID is sponsoring a study called HVTN 302 that is examining the safety and ability to induce immune responses against HIV of three experimental mRNA vaccines.

The specific mRNA sequences contained in the vaccines have been designed and developed by researchers from the NIAID-funded Scripps Consortium for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Development (CHAVD) at the Scripps Research Institute and the Center for Neutralizing Antibodies IAVI, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at Scripps, in collaboration with scientists at Moderna.

In addition to these programs, Moderna has reported that its experimental Zika mRNA vaccine has now reached a Phase 2 clinical trial. Another two, against respiratory syncytial virus and cytomegalovirus, have entered phase 3. In the same phase is its experimental mRNA vaccine against influenza, called mRNA-1010, which encodes the hemagglutinin of the four types and subtypes of the virus flu.

Moderna is also developing several combination vaccine candidates. Among them, one called mRNA-1073 against influenza and SARS-CoV-2, and another, still in the preclinical phase, called mRNA-1230, designed against influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus.

Likewise, experimental mRNA vaccines are under development against glycogenosis type 1 (GSD-I) or Von Gierke disease (vaccine mRNA-3745), methylmalonic acidemia (vaccine mRNA-3705), skin cancer (vaccine mRNA-4157 ) and lymphomas or malignant neoplasms of refractory solid tumors (vaccine mRNA-2752).

More benefits than uncertainties

Important clinical questions remain about mRNA vaccines, such as their risk-benefit outside of a pandemic setting or the durability of protective immunity.

Despite this, the potential is undoubted and the development of technologies to obtain new mRNA vaccines against emerging, neglected or ineffectively treated infectious diseases has only just begun.

Raúl Rivas González, Professor of Microbiology, University of Salamanca

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.