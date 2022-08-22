These are the most viral challenges in history

The challenges are those trends that arise every year and become viral because they are performed by artists and celebrities, some are for a good cause, no longer for fashion, leaving these moments immortalized.

The Harlem Shake

This internet phenomenon gained popularity in late August 2013, following the release of a YouTube video created by comedy blogger Filthy Frank.

The Harlem Shake was a guy with a mask who starts dancing the song that bears the same name, while everyone ignores him.

Artists like: Matt and Kim, Jimmy Fallon with The Roots, The Backstreet Boys, even Matt & Kim won a Guinness World Record for the largest “Harlem Shake” in history after drawing a crowd of 3,344 to dance the song.

@liiza.baez Harlem Shake version youtubers xd #tiktokgraciosos #harlemshake #LiizaBaez ♬ original sound – Liza Baez

Ice Bucket Challenge

This challenge was one of the most famous worldwide. It consisted of pouring a bucket of ice water on yourself and challenging another person to repeat the feat.

Artists like Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Robert Downey Jr, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift or Justin Timberlake participated in this challenge.

@kardashquotes Kim doing the ice bucket challenge back in 2014 #fyp #kimkardashian #2014 ♬ original sound – KardashQuotes

Cinnamon Challenge

One of the weirdest and most dangerous challenges was the Cinnamon Challenge.

This viral challenge consisted of eating a spoonful of cinnamon and recording yourself while you choked on the spice that gave you a strange feeling in your mouth.

The challenge was so dangerous that specialists warned that they could cause serious health risks because cinnamon covers and dries out the mouth and throat.

This causes coughing, vomiting and inhalation of cinnamon, thus causing throat irritation and difficulty breathing, in addition to the risk of pneumonia or lung collapse.

Watter Bottle Flip Challenge

This challenge consisted of throwing a bottle of water, with the aim of making it fall on a flat surface.

Celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Max Holloway, Farabi Davletchin, among others, did it.