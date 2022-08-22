These are Rihanna’s provocative XXL boots

Rihanna has stopped appearing so much in the tabloids since the arrival of her first child with A$AP Rocky. After seeing her in almost all the celebrity news photos when she was pregnant, we have now seen her more absent, until a few days ago when she exposed a style that could become one of the trends of the next year.

It may interest you: How to make the foundation look natural and not stuffy?

In her last outing last Friday, Rihanna showed up with some boots in Manhattan that maybe they are bound to go viral. Despite the summer in New York, the singer visited a couple of Y/Project boots up to the thighs, a shoe that appeared in different colors and materials on the catwalk spring/summer 2023 of the French fashion brand run by Glen Martens.

In this look, the singer also opted for another trend of the season: musical shirts. I add to the equation a jean miniskirt and a vintage bag from the collection created by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1996 (Getty Images)

The singer combined the boots that look like pants with a mini skirt of Jean of R13a T shirt from the album of RZA from 2003, Birth Of A PrinceY a vintage bag As an accessory he wore a bangle Briony Raymond with the symbols of Pisces and Libratheir respective zodiac signs and those of A$AP.

It is a look that continues to maintain Rihanna as one of the maximum promoters of Y2K aesthetics in street stylewith one of the riskiest bets for the new 2023 season.

“Always we try to invite our customers to enjoy the garments and play with them”, the creative director of Y/Project told fashion about the many provocative silhouettes of the presentation. And he added: “It’s a bit like gothic cathedrals, a Flemish vibe… like witches.”

The singer is characterized by always wearing clothes that attract attention, but not necessarily in a classic or conservative way. Rihanna breaks schemes and is one of the most influential people in popular culture.

Earlier this week, the owner of Fenty also appearedwhile visiting the restaurant Emilio Ballato in the Nolita neighborhood, in a little black dress under a white shirt Raf Simons and crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attic.

It may interest you: This is the extravagant price of Balenciaga’s lace-up earrings