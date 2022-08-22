The XXL exit operation of Real Madrid that triggers the coffers

Closed the incorporations of the German center-back Antonio Rüdiger with the letter of freedom under his arm from Chelsea, as well as the Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco (in this case for €80 million that could become €100 million depending on different variables), Real Madrid has focused on the exit chapter.

Follow after this ad

And the truth is that the different goodbye movements that have taken place since the transfer market opened have left a more than remarkable amount of money in the coffers of the European champion. Thus, to date there are already almost €100 million that give shine to Real Madrid’s economy this summer.

A very busy summer

A large part of this amount is due to the €70 million that Manchester United will pay Chamartín’s team for now due to the transfer of Brazilian Casemiro. This amount could rise to €85 million depending on whether certain variables are met. This is a tremendously interesting figure and one to keep in mind.

Similarly, the Whites have also received €10M from Getafe for Borja Mayoral, as well as €6.5M from Real Sociedad for Takefusa Kubo. They are two players who did not fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and they come to join the youth squad Miguel Gutiérrez, who is going to Girona for €4 million, Víctor Chust (to Cádiz for €1 million) and Mario Gila, for whom the Lazio pays €6M. With the exception of Mayoral, Real Madrid owns 50% of the rights to these latest outings.

This is a total of €97.5 million in outflows that could become €112.5 million in the coming months. In addition, there are other open fronts such as those with Álvaro Odriozola and Marco Asensio as protagonists, so this amount could rise in the barely nine days remaining before the market ends.