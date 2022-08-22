The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament could experience another change

After several months in limbo, as a result of the abrupt departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi from WWE and their consequent indefinite suspension, the company finally decided to organize a women’s tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The tournament bracket, which features participants from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, will kick off their semifinal round tonight on Monday Night Raw.

However, as we already saw in the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company was forced to make a last-minute change, Leaving out the NXT representative team, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, for not having the medical authorization to compete. Stark would have suffered an injury during her title match against Mandy Rose on NXT Heatwave, while Lyons was unable to travel to Canada (where SmackDown was held) due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of that, Gigi Dolin Y Jacy Jayne debuted on the main roster representing the multicolored brand and Toxic Attraction, also obtaining victory over Natalie Y Sonya DeVille to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, where they will face the team made up of Rachel Gonzalez Y Aliyah in the next episode of the blue mark of WWE.

However, it looks like it might not be the only change we see in the tournament. And it is that Bryan Alvareza journalist for the Wrestling Observer, has posted a message on his Twitter account, pointing out that there will be a new modification in the competition table. Nevertheless, it has not made clear which combat it will affect.

“Another change is expected in the cursed table of the tournament for the WWE Women’s Championship in pairs”

After the publication of the tweet, the fans have not been slow to wonder which fighter, or fighters, could cause low, so We do not know if we will see the change to which the journalist refers to tonight or if, on the contrary, it will affect the semifinal match that will take place next Friday on SmackDown.

For now, the semifinal table, which will take place this week, remains as follows:

– Raw: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– SmackDown: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah

