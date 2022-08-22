The unexpected profession of the 21-year-old daughter of La Roca Johnson

Although many do not know Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as “The rock”, began his professional path for the sport side. Today’s actor first served as a professional wrestler for WWE, a league from which he just retired in 2019.

The truth is that the movie star comes from a family of professional athletes. His father was Rocky Johnson, a well-known professional wrestler, and his mother was the daughter of fellow wrestlers Peter Maivia and Lia Maivia.

The actor and Simone a few years ago.

Success in the ring led him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to gain great popularity and begin to appear in some television programs, such as Saturday Night Live and to act in some music videos. That later led to some invitations to participate in episodes of well-known series, such as Star Trek: Voyager and That ’70s Show and finally to the big screen, in The Mummy Returns and then in The Scorpion King.

In 1997, the renowned actor married the television producer Dany Garcia with whom he brought his first daughter into the world, Simone Alexandra Johnsonwho was born in August 2001. Today, the young woman is 21 years old and inherited her father’s professionalism and passion, but not exactly for acting.

Currently, the daughter of “The Rock” Johnson is making his way in the world of professional wrestling. She is listed as one of the great promises in the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), just as she was the actor years ago.

His great debut Simone did it last year, in the NXT segment, where great and young promises are usually given a place to debut on television. There, the young woman used the pseudonym Ava Raine and the acceptance of her by the public and the sports world was incredible.

Simone when she signed for WWE.

Without hesitation, Dwayne Johnson He was moved by the path chosen by his daughter, honoring his origin and becoming the fourth generation of fighters in his family. It is for this reason that the actor referred to it in an interview with the well-known program Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I’m very proud of her. Simon Johnson, my oldest daughter, debuted in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. She is Ava Raine, ”he expressed “The rock”.