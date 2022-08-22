The titles that will leave Amazon Prime Video in the coming days

You already know that the continuous incorporation of titles to the streaming platform Amazon Prime Videoentails the disappearance of other contents of its catalog.

Here you have some of the movies that will leave Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month. And check out Prime Video to find out exactly which titles are leaving the platform. Here is a small sample:

Mission Impossible: from 1996, it is the first of the films in the franchise and was a real box office hit. Jon Voight and Emmanuelle Beart joined Tom Cruise in this gripping thriller directed by Brian De Palma. On August 30, it will leave the platform.

Mission: Impossible 2: directed by John Woo and released in 2000. IMF agent Ethan Hunt, along with his partner Nyah Hall (Thandiwe Newton), must stop a renegade agent (Dougray Scott) before he causes a major catastrophe. On August 30 it will no longer be available.

Mission: Impossible 3: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames and company, face a Philip Seymour Hoffman who wonderfully plays his role as Owen Davian, the villain on duty who wants to eliminate Ethan’s wife. On August 30, he will leave Amazon Prime Video.

Mission: Impossible 4. Ghost Protocol: another adventure of Ethan Hunt and his elite team, who will try to restore the honor of his agency, the IMF. In full mission, they will discover a plot to start a nuclear war. On August 30, it will no longer be available on Prime Video.

Mission: Impossible 5. Secret Nation: 2015 film of the famous saga starring Tom Cruise. With the IMF disbanded, Ethan and his team of specialists team up with a renegade British MI6 agent to take on a dissident spy ring called The Syndicate. It has an IMDb score of 7.4, and will become unavailable on August 30.

teacher in greenland: interesting adventure directed by Samuel Collardey. Anders, a recently graduated teacher, leaves his life in Denmark to move to Greenland. He will soon discover that not only is the temperature cold, and he will have real trouble adjusting to life in his new home. He will be available until August 31.

Tom Cruise, jumping between two buildings on the set of the latest film in the “Mission: Impossible” saga GTRES

the violinist: Karen is a talented and famous violinist who sees her successful career come to an end due to an accident. She will redirect her life as a music teacher, and she will meet Antti, a student 20 years younger than her. She will be available until August 31.

Sun love: 2019 romance starring Tom Maden and Emeraude Toubia. The creator of a dating app, she sees her vision of her love come into question as she returns to her home in Florida and reconnects with her old high school sweetheart. She will leave Prime Video on August 31.

lethal jaws: Sara Lane and Dolph Lundgren lead the cast of this action-horror film set in Lake Tahoe. An exotic animal trafficker is paroled and realizes that one of the animals he released is wreaking havoc on the local population. He will leave the platform on August 31.

an irresistible plan: Jon Stewart writes and directs this 2020 film starring comedian Steve Carell.

These are some of the titles that will leave Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month. Take a look because there is more. Do not miss the opportunity to see these and other films, which will leave the platform in the coming days.

Becoming an Amazon Prime member will change in price soon. On September 15 it will cost 4.99 euros per month (without permanence) or 49.90 euros / year. If you subscribe before September 15 to its annual fee, you will pay 36 euros for the first 12 months. And keep in mind that Amazon Prime offers you a 30-day free trial so that you can finish convincing yourself.

