The time when Scott Disick was caught being rude about keeping up with the Kardashians

Ads

Scott Disick has come a long way since the first seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Still, it’s hard to forget some of the tense on-screen moments that marked her early days on the show. The father-of-three suffered a public battle against alcohol and substance abuse, which was exacerbated after losing his parents within months of each other, according to Mirror UK. During an episode of “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” Kourtney Kardashian asked him to reduce. In response, he punched in anger and smashed a bathroom mirror, which required surgery (via HuffPost).

The relationship drama between Disick and his recurring love Kourtney Kardashian has been a fixture. During the 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashian,” he and Kardashian faced a number of ups and downs, including infidelity and dishonesty (via ET Online). Once, Kim even confronted a girl Disick had in her hotel room. Even though he and Kourtney broke up, the Skims founder asked the woman to leave (via E! News). It seems Disick is doing better and living a quieter life these days, even as the internet continues to remember his reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with her new love, Travis Barker. But, you know, you can’t win them all.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Administration of substance abuse and mental health services website or contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).