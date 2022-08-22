The three best disaster movies to watch on Netflix

It was in the late 1970s that the advancement of special effects allowed for the rise of disaster movies. Fires, alien invasions, erupting volcanoes, plane and ship crashes, zombie apocalypses, plagues, earthquakes, natural disasters, meteorites and monstrous beings have terrified viewers in the last decades in the most unexpected ways. From classics of the genre such as Armageddon (1998) to bizarre plots like the flying shark saga of sharknadocatastrophe cinema adapts to the terrors of each age to almost always remind us of the same thing at the end: that we must forget the differences that divide us and take better care of our planet.

And as this genre adapts to each moment and context, after the wave of films about natural disasters, in recent years of economic crises, viral pandemics and real volcanoes in eruption – not counting the threat of climate change – they have reached our theaters. and platforms of streaming innovative films that they show us catastrophes adapted to the evils of our time. Because few people are impressed by an earthquake, but yes – attention, spoiler – a mysterious force that makes people kill themselves en masse when they look into the eyes of their deepest fears.

We have found three disaster movies on Netflix that have been acclaimed by the public and have had millions of viewers.

BLINDLY

A post-apocalyptic thriller starring the Oscar-winning Sandra Bulloch in the role of Malorie, an American mother and painter who tries to save her children from a mysterious force that causes people who open their eyes to kill themselves en masse, and that is causing huge waves of suicides in Europe. For some, this strange phenomenon is a biological weapon and, for others, the divine wrath that intends to end humanity.

In the midst of this global chaos, Malorie tries to uncover what is happening while trying to protect her children from this invisible force, which leads her to star in some harrowing blind survival scenes – like the one where she navigates a raging river with a blindfold. in the eyes – that will take your breath away.

Blindly –BirdBox in its original version – lasts 124 minutes and had a budget of 19 million dollars. Directed by the also Oscar winner Susanne Bierand with Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson Y John Malkovich as part of the cast, it was released in 2018 with great success in the United States.

BLOOD RED SKY

A mother suffers from a mysterious and secret illness and must fly to the United States to be cured, accompanied by her son. But some terrorists try to hijack the night flight they are traveling on and that triggers the most absolute chaos. The woman must show her true and monstrous physical condition to protect her child. And what, what wouldn’t a mother do to protect a child?

blood red sky offers lots of fangs and rolling eyes aboard a wobbly and completely out of control plane. A cocktail of strange disease and aerial catastrophe with Peri Baumeister, alexander scheer Y Kais Setti in the leading roles, and directed by Peter Thorwarth. Netflix claims that this German film – which had a budget of 17 million dollars – was seen by 50 million viewers in its first month.

DON’T LOOK UP

One of the films about catastrophes that has been talked about the most lately due to its originality. The center of the plot revolves around the imminent arrival of a meteorite that will hit the Earth and destroy it, and how a couple of astronomers -Leonardo Dicaprio and JEnnifer Lawrence– they try to convince the public powers of the seriousness of the situation, with a stupendous meryl streep in the role of frivolous president of the country.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don’t look up is a hilarious satire about how the system works in the face of a global problem that no one seems to believe in and to which no one reacts while the planetary apocalypse arrives. Meteorites and public immobility show. Here you will have two catastrophes in one. Well, and you’ll look ugly Leonardo Dicaprio. It will be three.

What bonus trackswe remind you of classics like The Impossible -which recreates the survival of a family during the terrible tsunami in Thailand in 2004-, or the series rainabout the mission of the survivors of a deadly virus that ended with much of the Scandinavian population, or the fascinating and post-apocalyptic annihilation

