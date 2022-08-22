The talented Frida Bollani makes a stop in Putignano with “The missing piece” 27 August 2022

Saturday 27th August in the Garden of the association “The missing piece“In Putignano (Ba) there will be a new appointment of the music festival promoted by the same organization, which will involve the talented seventeen-year-old artist Frida Bollania young star of Italian music, with a stop on his national tour.





Daughter of the well-known composer and pianist Stefano and of the singer Petra Magoni, she has already shown a particular talent. As a daughter of art, she took the best of her parents, in fact she plays the piano like her father and sings the same way her mother does. Surrounded by art, she started playing music as a child and then at the age of seven she began studying piano followed by maestro Paolo Razzuoli, who taught her musical notation in braille. In fact, Frida has been visually impaired since her birth. However, this has never represented an obstacle for her and, with professionalism, the young artist, who will turn 18 in September, released her first record in June, which she is carrying around Italy during this summer.





“Primo tour” is a collection of her best performances, the most heartfelt and the most important, held last year, which for the pianist represent a new journey in music. The tracklist summarizes her origins and her musical interests: from Lucio Dalla and Leonard Cohen to Franco Battiato, up to her generation music from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears.





At the opening of the evening will also perform the putignanese guitarist, also born in 1994, Gabriele Dalena and as always happens in the events organized by the association “The missing piece”, which unite music with the social world, part of the proceeds will be donated to the AIL.









Garden / The missing piece – Corso Umberto I, 81 – Putignano (Ba)





Info: iltassellomancantepu@libero.it









Beginning of the show: 21:00























