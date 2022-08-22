The summer beauty trend to which Natalia Lacunza has signed up

In terms of beauty, there is nothing written and this is demonstrated by the new summer trend: eyebrow discoloration. Numerous national and international celebrities have signed up for this new fashion and one of the last to do so has been the artist Natalia Lacunza. Eyebrow bleaching has settled on the street after Versace imposed it on its fall/winter 2022-2023 collection. Although other designers had tried it before, they were not as successful.

On this occasion, not only has Natalia Lacunza, who has made numerous claims for the normalization of what is different, signed up for the controversial beauty trend, but we have also seen her in international celebrities, such as

Kendall Jennerwho opted for this style during the last gala of the MET, like the actress of ‘Game of Thrones’,

Maisie Williams. For its part,

Katy Perry He made all his followers participate in the process, posting a video on his Instagram profile.

Regarding Natalia Lacunza, she combined the discoloration of her eyebrows with a very marked cat-eye, mascara, red lips and skin in peach tones, which meant that this new beauty trend did not subtract color from her face. A style that is usually a hallmark in the case of the artist, which she always likes for contrasts both in her clothes and in her makeup.

Natalia Lacunza shows her eyebrow discoloration.



NL



To achieve this discoloration, there are two techniques used, although it is always advisable to go to a professional:

– The traditional one, which involves using bleach, but instead of using it to unify the tone by using a lighter hair dye, in this case the objective is to create contrast between the hair and the eyebrows. This is the technique that Katy Perry shows in her video and that lasts approximately five weeks.

– The second technique is committed to using a colored fixative gel, which allows it to be a much more temporary effect and can be used at specific times, without being prolonged over time, since its effect is only maintained for a period of time. day.