The most effective eye cream, according to Reese Witherspoon

Have you heard of squalane? Lately, this is a word that is present in many beauty conversations and it is not surprising since it is a derivative of olive oil that keeps the skin so perfect that you will want it to be in all your cosmetics.

This component is found naturally in our bodies, but as we age, our bodies decrease its production, which is why products with this ingredient are so effective in skin care. And we don’t say it, there are studies that suggest that squalane is quickly absorbed into the skin and can improve the skin’s natural suppleness without leaving a greasy residue. In addition to its anti-aging properties, this component keeps the skin smooth and can also treat pimples, making it the most effective routine for acne removal.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Among all the products that can be found on the market with this component, which are many, there is a cosmetic that has conquered names like Kate Hudson and Resee Witherspoon. This is the signature Biossance eye contour, a formula enriched with moisturizing and anti-aging components that Witherspoon has described as essential for his travels.

However, celebrities They are not the only ones who praise the effectiveness of this eye contour. Users over the age of 60 say this product reduces wrinkles in the short and long term. This is thanks to the formula of hydrating peptides that fill in fine lines and work to reduce the appearance of deeper wrinkles.

Arthur HolmesGetty Images

If we analyze the product sheet of the eye contour we can discover the rest of its properties. “Revitalizes the delicate area under the eyes with a surge of hydration. Its rich texture allows the product to melt into the skin,” they explain from the brand. In addition to squalane, the product’s formula is enriched with seaweed and paracress (a flowering plant), which help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while creating an enhanced, youthful appearance.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How does squalane work?

The wide presence of squalane makes it necessary to stop to analyze how this ingredient works. Its main function is to maintain the hydrolipidic barrier that protects the skin from external agents. and that prevents the loss of moisture or water, thus favoring an optimal balance of hydration.

Biossance Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream 15ml Biossance

lookfantastic.es €52.45

This ability ensures that the effectiveness of other ingredients is enhanced and they penetrate much better into the skin. And it is in its molecular weight where the key to its action is found, but also the fact that it is an ingredient produced by the body itself, makes the body identify it as its own, allowing a better penetration of the different components of the formula in which is integrated. Squalane is part of 15% of the skin’s natural fats, but after 20-30 years of age, its synthesis slows down and to maintain optimal levels, alternative options must be used, such as the application of topical use. For this reason, this ingredient is an increasingly common component in formulations and allows greater effectiveness of others such as vitamin C.