The most controversial couples of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande She is one of the most talented artists of her generation and at the age of 29 she already has a consecrated career at an international level. In addition, her private life was the subject of controversy many times, mainly due to her failed relationships, which remained in the past since she is now happily married.

His first known courtship was in 2008 with Graham Phillips, an actor known for works like “The Good Wife” where he played Zach Florrick. Back then, Ariana Grande She was 15 years old and met him when they were starring in the Broadway musical 13 and after three years of romance, they ended amicably.

Ariana Grande and Jay Brooks

In 2012, she began a long-distance relationship with the Australian youtuber Jay Brooks which coincided with the launch of Ariana Grande as a singer. This was one of her most controversial relationships since they did not end in the best way: Jay Brooks He accused her of being unfaithful to him. Nathan Sykessinger of The Wanted.

Ariana Grande He completely denied these accusations, but it seems that the young Australian was not so wrong. When the relationship ended, the interpreter of “Breaking Free” and Nathan Skye They dated for a few months during 2013 and although everything ended quickly between them, they managed to maintain a good friendship, but not with Jay Brooks.

Yes ok Ariana Grande and Jai Brooks had media twists and turns, without a doubt the singer’s most stormy relationship was the one she had with Malcolm James McCormick, known as Mac Miller. They met in 2012 when they recorded “The Way”, but their relationship began in 2016 and in this regard the singer said: “We were not ready to be together, however it was a matter of time, we both needed to experience some things, but love has I’ve been there the whole time.”

Mac Miller he had long-term substance problems, as well as depression, and to manage the stress of some of his shows he took promethazine, and later became addicted to codeine. The rapper’s problems with drugs were public knowledge and he even said on television that he hated “being sober.”

Ariana Grande He accompanied him for a few years until he finally ended the relationship in 2018, not knowing that it would not be the only pain it would cause him. On September 7, Mac Miller he was found unconscious by his personal assistant in an apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California, and died within minutes of an accidental overdose.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t get it. We talked about this so many times. I’m so mad I’m so sad I don’t know what to do (…) I’m very sorry I couldn’t fix or take away your pain. I really wanted to do it,” his ex-girlfriend dedicated to him on social networks.

Ariana Grande was also in a relationship with Big Seana rapper who worked with Kanye West, and became engaged to the comedian Peter Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex. In 2020 she began her relationship with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez whom he married a year later at his home in Montecito, California.

Do you think that Ariana Grande found the ultimate love with your current partner?