The most adventurous side of Jorge Javier Vázquez during his vacation

Jorge Javier Vazquez is making the most of his summer vacation. Although now the communicator is enjoying a few well-deserved days off, the truth is that when he landed in Peru he had to be admitted to the hospital for the well-known altitude sickness. He made it known through his social networks, where he also shared several photos in which he appeared in a wheelchair, as well as inside a hyperbaric chamber.

After announcing this mishap that, fortunately, was a scare, the communicator confirmed by posing without a shirt that his evolution was favorable. Just a few hours ago, the author of life was serioushas shared via Instagram a plan with which he has proven to be an adventurer.

In the video shared on social networks you can see how Jorge Javier is thrown on a sled on some dunes. “Fast Furious”has written showing off his usual sense of humor and referring to the mythical saga of American films that have Vin Diesel as one of the great protagonists.

It was last August 16 when the writer recounted the incident he had suffered and that affected his health. “Dear little friends: Peru is a wonderful country. I arrived two weeks ago and I have known the beautiful Lima, I have seen condors fly and a little more. Because last Monday I had to be admitted to a hospital for two days for altitude sickness”, he began by saying. Later, she explained that they performed four hyperbaric chamber sessions to “make the pulmonary edema disappear, corticosteroids, antibiotics and whatnot. A party,” she stated.

Taking out his most positive side, Jorge Javier confessed that gastronomy “it’s excellent, but I enjoy it a little bit because I have a swollen throat and every bite I take is a knife that stabs me in the soul”. “Now then: lovely people and very helpful. I was able to visit Macchu Picchu in drag, taking oxygen every ten minutes. Step by step, soft soft. And Cuzco. I will attach photos tomorrow. Today I have to go to a place with mosquitoes. It scares me. I tried to sell the photographs to see if it would make me happy by getting a few euros, but since it was a long weekend, the magazines closed earlier. PS: I still have several flights to catch on this trip. Any special message for your loved ones? Remember that I carry you in my heart, ”she concluded.

As expected, as soon as he made known what had happened to him, numerous familiar faces sent all their love to the presenter, among them, Gema López, Miguel Frigenti, Carmen Lomana and Jesús Vázquez, among others.