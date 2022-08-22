The mistake Kim Kardashian makes with her skin care routine – Metro World News

It is no secret to anyone that beauty and old age is a constant struggle. Nevertheless, kim kardashian says she is a lover of facial care, but sometimes does not remove makeup before bed. Something terrible for facial care. In a video he explains why he does it and calls this serious mistake “talent”.

“Wake up without ruining my makeup”

A barrage of criticism flooded Kardashian’s social media, calling her “dirty, nasty, crazy” with others saying: “Does that mean you don’t brush your teeth?”. It is not easy for someone with millions of followers to promote not removing makeup.

“One of my talents is probably the worst advice I can give you, the truth is that I can sleep in full makeup. I can sleep like this and wake up without messing up my makeup. So sometimes if I have to wake up really early in the morning, I do my makeup routine before bed. I don’t move all night and wake up the next day intact.

Removing make-up prevents aging

This bad habit can cause serious skin problems, blemishes and promote premature aging. So says David Giraldo, beautician in dermopharmacy and cosmetic formulation.

“Don’t do this. Sleeping with makeup causes them to clog the pores, generating acne breakouts and also generates premature aging”, says the specialist.

Types of makeup removers

To prevent everything bad on your face, in addition to wrinkles, hay to choose a specific formula. It must be soft, non-irritating and ophthalmologically tested.. With the help of a cotton impregnated with the product, the area must be cleaned gently and without rubbing.

We have biphasic make-up removers, ideal for removing waterproof makeup. The micellar water contains micelles with argan oil, capturing impurities and removes makeup without rubbing. And, for example, PONDS promotes a cream make-up remover forks ideal for dry skin.