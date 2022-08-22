the message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro greets Real Madrid before the transfer to Manchester United: in the emotional farewell there is also a message to Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is a sad day for the fans of the Real Madrid who say goodbye for the last time Casemiroready to move to the Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder was the protagonist of an exciting press conference where a message to his former teammate was not missing Christian Ronaldo that he could find at the Red Devils.

To the Real Madrid the strongest midfield in the recent history of world football is finally dissolved. From this season Modric And Kroos they will no longer be able to count on their own squire Casemiro who at 30 and with a showcase full of successes has decided to accept a new challenge.

The Manchester United who made an indispensable offer to the Blancos (70 million euros plus 15 bonuses) but above all to the player who will see his salary doubled. The Brazilian will go from a gross salary of 11 million to one from 22 million euros gross (over 18 million pounds).

Casemiro turns to Cristiano Ronaldo: “Maybe …”

The Manchester United will soon welcome its new director, hoping to find more balance on the pitch and cancel the nightmare start in Premier League. Obviously Casemiro will not be available for the big match with Liverpool but from the next games it will be usable by Ten Hag that the future is already being played on the bench.

Before flying to England, the Brazilian midfielder received the tribute of the Real Madrid with which he won 18 trophies including 5 Champions League. A legend of the Spanish club who paid homage to him in a moved farewell where a few tears also escaped Charles Ancelottipresent next to Florentino Perez in the press room.

The two gave each other a very warm hug before the class of ’92 took the floor, explaining his choice: “It did not come suddenly, it has matured for some time. I felt that a period was over for me and I told the president after the Champions League final. We made an appointment after the holidays but when I got back my idea didn’t change ”.

In short, a decision that he had contemplated for several weeks: “Anyone who says I’m leaving for money doesn’t know me. If I had wanted to earn more I would have already left 4-5 years ago. I am going to a league in which he has always wanted to play and I will try to write another story ”.

Maybe together with Christian Ronaldostill at the center of the market rumors, but currently a Red Devils player: “I didn’t talk to him but maybe, maybe, maybe he would stay with us. I hope he stays because he is one of the best players of all time “, the message delivered to the Portuguese champion.