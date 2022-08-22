The luxurious decoration of Kim Kardashian’s office

kim kardashian shared a video on Youtube giving a tour of his Skkn by Kim office. The space stands out for its minimalist decoration and for its spacious and artificially lit environments.

kim kardashian put his office in view of the whole world – Source: Youtube kim kardashian (/c/KimKardashian)

kim kardashian: this is how he presented the office where he works

“Hello! Join me for an exclusive tour inside my Skkn by Kim headquarters. You have been asking for this video for a long time, and I am so excited to finally be able to share with you where my team and I work from.”

So with these words, kim kardashian (1980) presents the video that he shared just a few days ago on his official YouTube profile. The tour in question includes the office where her aforementioned skin care line works and also Skims, her shapewear and clothing brand.

One of the first things the American socialite says is that the office was designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, with Rick Owens’ Michèle Lamy providing significant input.

The video in question is a total success and in just a few days it exceeded 600,000 views, a figure that is not surprising if you take into account that Kanye West’s ex has 1.92 million subscribers on his channel.

kim kardashian: the keys to decorating your office

If there is something that is clear in the almost 13 minutes that Kim’s tour of her office lasts, it is that she is a lover of minimalism and neutral colors.

The latter gives a feeling of a certain repetition and monotony. However, the truth is that it works perfectly when the space is observed in its entirety.

Another key to decorating the office of kim kardashian it goes through the presence of extremely large environments lacking in natural light. Of course: artificial lighting is warm enough to convey a sense of harmony and well-being.

Even so, each space has its charm and unique characteristics. In fact, Kim herself confesses that one of her favorite places in her office is the amphitheater room.

In it, not only presentations of the firms are made, but they are also used so that “the boys” can watch movies every time they visit.

Taking all of the above into account, what do you think about the way in which kim kardashian decorated the office where you work?