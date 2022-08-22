The Leonese who measures the winds of Jupiter

It is easy to imagine Pablo Rodríguez Ovalle (Pereda de Ancares. 1998) as the intern played by Jennifer Lawrence in the film don’t look up. Watching the paths of the stars when some equations alert him to a strange phenomenon. “It doesn’t stray too far from what I do,” says this young man who left the IES Beatriz Ossorio de Fabero to become an electronic engineer at the University of the Basque Country and opt for astronomy in his doctoral studies, laughing over the phone, after do a master’s degree in space sciences. “I liked physics and this opportunity came up and I took advantage of it,” he comments on his international studies in astronomy and astrophysics at the Paris Cité University and the Paris Observatory, with a three-month stay at his home university in the Basque Country.

Its mission is part of the solar system study programs with specific attention to the planets Jupiter and Saturn with the help of images from the James Webb telescope. “Jupiter, with its moons and rings, is a very bright and fast object and it’s a challenge for the telescope to observe,” he explains.

The young researcher from León focuses on the south polar region of Jupiter, “where auroras are formed, which are the result of particles that our sun emits and the planet’s magnetic field channels towards the poles, in search of new chemical species”, Add.

Working on the first observation program for this telescope “is a great opportunity,” admits Ovalle. And it is that this international observatory was launched on December 25, 2021 into space, where it is programmed to capture images of the galaxy. In Bilbao he measures the winds of Jupiter and the relationship between the winds, temperature and chemistry.

The observations he makes with images from the Webb telescope are short, about eight minutes, and he has not yet reached what he calls a “good observation” that focuses on the south pole. «Other instruments like the one that is my main (Miri) takes 8 minutes but 4 times, therefore 32 minutes. We normally repeat these observations three times, resulting in a total of 90 min or so. In general, all the data that I use will be taken in about 6 hours », he explains. Jupiter’s rings are difficult to see even with this super telescope because “they are very faint”, unlike Saturn.

“Around Jupiter there is a very thin layer, which is a very high fog that we still don’t know what it is”, explains the future astronomer. His job is “pretty hard.” It is not about making a series of deliverable results. He has to model the atmosphere of this planet based on mathematical calculations with the molecules of hydrogen, helium, methane, ammonium and other gases that make it up.

A work that is based on the theory of radiative transport. “When we use spectroscopy we see one planet at a time in different colors (or frequencies of light). Each one contains information on the temperature and chemistry of the atmosphere at certain heights. By studying many frequencies at once we can analyze how temperature and chemistry change at different heights in the planet’s atmosphere », he points out.

To measure the winds, he uses two James Webb images ten hours apart. the rotation of the planet. In this way, calculating the distance you can know the speed. To measure the winds, they also want to use a new research modality that is crowdresearch, using images from amateur astronomers for analysis.

“Jupiter and Saturn are two planets that are characterized by having an atmosphere that has not changed almost since the birth of the solar system, unlike Venus,” says the engineer from León. This circumstance makes them ideal for finding “information on what our planet was like at the beginning,” he adds.

The man from León will also participate in the analysis of Saturn. “Since this planet has a tilted axis of rotation, the observations will be made in the fall and the plan is to continue observing Saturn with Webb for the 20-year lifetime of the telescope to see how the seasons affect the planet.” On Saturn you will see a piece of the northern hemisphere and you will be able to see another extraordinary phenomenon: the hexagon of Saturn. A wind jet that is shaped like a hexagon.

These incursions into Jupiter and Saturn with the support of images from the giant telescope, which orbits 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, are “the first step in studying exoplanets, which are more difficult to see because they do not orbit in our solar system.” ,

“The planet passes in front of the star it orbits and by analyzing its light, with the transit method its chemistry, temperature, etc. can be known.” The doctorate that he is doing at the Space Studies Laboratory (Lesia) and the Paris Observatory combines pure research with teaching. This course will deal with helping teachers to teach the syllabus on exoplanets and optical instrumentation. When he finishes his doctorate, Pablo Rodríguez Ovalle plans to return to Spain, which has astronomy institutes in Granada and the Canary Islands and other centers in Bilbao and Oviedo,