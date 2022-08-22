“The legend of the lost treasure 3″: will it bring back Nicolas Cage? | national treasure | Cinema and series

The saga of “national treasure“, starring Nicolas Cagewas a success since it hit theaters in 2004. Several years have passed since then and fans have always asked for a third part, but there have never been any reports of its completion, although there have been reports of a series for Disney Plus.

This has changed now that producer Jerry Bruckheimer assured that they have been working on the script for the requested film. In addition, they are hopeful that it will be to the liking of the actor who has become an emblem of the franchise.

“Hopefully, we are currently working on the script. Hopefully (Nicolas Cage) will like it, but it’s very good. So I think we will send it to you shortly, ”were his statements for the specialized medium ComicBook.com.

As you remember, Cage had already expressed that he was willing to return to close the famous trilogy if he was asked. However, he did not think that this project was among Disney’s plans, which is focused on filming the series.

What is “National treasure” about?

Benjamin Franklin Gates dedicates his life to searching for the legendary treasure of the Knights Templar. For seven generations, his family has followed clues. Now, the protagonist finally discovers the ultimate: a hidden map on the back of the declaration of independence.