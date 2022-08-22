The House of the Dragon: Everything you need to know about its history and its characters

If you are one of those who followed season after season all the adventures of the seven kingdoms in Game of Thronessurely you are looking forward to the premiere of The House of the Dragonthe prequel focuses on the house targaryens 200 years before the acclaimed series.

The House of the Dragonbased on the book fire and blood of George R.R. Martinpromises more romances, more betrayal, more battles and more exciting plots to be hooked on in its adaptation to the small screen.

The sunday august 21 HBO will premiere the first episode called the heirs of the dragon, and will reveal a new episode every Sunday until completing the 10 that make up the first season. At the moment, only one more title is known, that of the second chapter that will be named The rebel prince.

But in order to understand this spin-off of Game of Thrones, We are going to review some aspects both to refresh the previous story, and for those who did not see the series at the time but have been interested in this new fiction.

Keys to understand ‘The House of the Dragon’

Let’s start by reviewing the passage of the Targaryens through Game of Thrones. Initially we are introduced to danerys Y Viserys IIItwo brothers who have lost everything and who they want to regain power that one day his family had.

Though Daenerys at first it shows shy and somewhat self-conscious when her husband khal drugkills her brother, Daenerys rejoices and a new era begins in which still get more power when the leader of the Dothraki.

The dark look that characterizes the characters of the House Targaryens —and therefore we will see in The House of the Dragon— manifests itself when, as he frees slaves, cruelly punish the slavers.

In addition, the dragons are a fundamental part of the power of the Targaryens, since together with them they can manage to dominate the Seven Kingdoms. Although, in turn, as happened to Daenerysthe ambition and obsession with power can cause you to lose everything.



Daenerys Targaryen // HBO Max



The protagonists of ‘The House of the Dragon’

Before the premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO has presented the main characters who will be played by actors Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans and Milly Alcock.

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

“Chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryens, in the Great Council of Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys wishes only to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. But good men are not necessarily great kings.”

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

“Younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a rider of dragons, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin…”

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke)

“The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and lThe most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He grew up in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen insight politics”.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy)

“The firstborn daughter of the king, she is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider. many would say Rhaenyra was born with everything… but he was not born a man“.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as a young woman (Milly Alcock)

Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent” (Steve Toussaint)

“Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Serpent”the most famous nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house on a mighty seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that it has the largest army in the world”

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best)

“A dragon rider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon“The Queen That Never Was” was ruled out as heir to the throne in the Great Council because the kingdom favored his cousin, Viseryssimply for being a man.

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)

“Of ancestry dornish, the common son of the Lord of Blackhaven’s butler. Cole has no right to land or titles; all he has in his name is his honor and his supernatural skill with a sword.”

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno)

“He came to Westeros with nothing, he sold more times than he can remember. He could have withered… but instead he se became the most reliable allyand less likely, Prince Daemon Targaryenthe heir to the throne.”

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

“The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his kingdom. As the Hand sees it, heThe greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brotherDaemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”