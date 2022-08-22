The heroic gesture of the dog Rosco, killed by wolves to defend the owner and her daughter

When Brittany Hayward and her teenage daughter arrived in Moss Point, near the Metlakatla community in southeast Alaska, they quickly realized that something was wrong.

“Where are the birds?” Because there are no birds, there is no noise, ”the woman asked her daughter as soon as she got out of the car. “Something’s wrong, something’s wrong, I feel like we’re being watched.”

Hayward had brought her three dogs to the beach: Rosco, a cross between Ridgeback and Mastiff; Smokey, a cross between German Shepherd and Husky; and Cardi B, an imaginative cross of Jack Russell, Husky and Pit Bull.

“Our dogs were on high alert, as soon as they got out, they started looking around and, you know, pointing and looking towards the bushes. They were really uncomfortable, ”the woman tells a local newspaper.

At one point Smokey chased an animal: it was a wolf. “I started screaming for my dog ​​to come back. But he was too intent on chasing the wolf away. ‘

Hayward picked up Cardi B close to him and continued to scream and stand as the state wildlife officials advise when those encounters are held, but he couldn’t see the other wolves who were certainly nearby.

Indeed, her screams did not help much since another wolf has started to approach her. At that moment Smokey returned to face him supported by Rosco. But while they were fighting with him, two other wolves came out of the woods.

A few moments of struggle and then Smokey came back close to the woman and she managed to put him on the leash and gave it to her daughter telling her to run to the car. The young woman did not want to leave her alone: ​​«I had to shout at her, ‘Run!’».

Meanwhile, Rosco faced the three wolves all alone, managing to block one against the rocks. It was at that moment that the woman decided to run to the car with Cardi B in her arms, but as she walked away Rosco was having the worst of the three opponents.

The woman who got to the car started honking, but the wolves never cared. When she got out of the car to seek help, she immediately realized that something had changed on the beach: “Everything had become silent.”

The woman’s husband, police officers and other Metlakatla residents tried to search for Rosco, but it wasn’t easy: the wolves continued to guard the beach, howling late into the night.

Eventually an officer from the Fish and Wildlife Service found the remains of Rosco, who had been torn to pieces and took home what was left of the poor dog. Of him, says Mrs. Hayward, there remains only the pride of having seen him fight hard to defend his family.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The baby monitor shows how the Ludo dog every night makes sure his little friend Jaxon is okay

– The story of Choco, the elderly dog ​​with sad eyes dumped in the kennel because “he is too old”

– “My cat Billy saved my life when I had a heart attack”

– Alessandro Borghese: “I’m a cat collector, but my Tokyo is an armchair”

– The fawn Bambi rescued and adopted, now that he is an adult deer he must leave “his human home”

– Matthew Boulter sentenced to 8 months for biting a police dog and attacking an officer during his arrest

– That embrace of the child to the stray dog ​​and the caresses of the other four-legged on the street

– The pulmonologist advises him to get rid of the cat Tonicão but he prefers to keep his love

– Dog killed by beating in Acireale, his surviving sisters Dolly, Miracolo and Chiara are now looking for a home

– A vet finds a dog buried up to his neck, then realizes he’s not alone

– Here is Ziggy Stardust, the abused cat adopted by Damiano dei Maneskin and Giorgia Soleri

– A meerkat wanders around Rome, that’s why that city shouldn’t be his home

– In Brazil, a cat lies down every day on the grave of the dog who adopted her

– Camogli, the 2022 dog loyalty reward goes to Shiva: he watched over the owner in a state of shock after falling into a cliff and attracted help

– That smile of empathy that anyone who has a dog knows well

– The cat Oliver has traveled over 60 kilometers to find his lost family during the move

– The dog comes home with a snake wrapped around its face, the shocking surprise for the owner

– A dog who has been missing for two months is found alive in a cave 150 meters underground

– The dogs “throw” a lovely party for Grandma Maria’s 89th birthday

– Freya, the walrus killed by selfies. Were there really no alternatives?

– In Slovenia a court allows the culling of 222 bears, defeated environmentalists in the legal battle against the Ministry of the Environment

– A priest kicks a dog during mass: “The church is not a fence”

– Born with six legs, the Eni cat was operated on in Treviso, now he walks and plays in his new home

– Grandma Amelia, the dog Totò and that last hug

– Dear Jovanotti, this time you are wrong

– Found in a landfill today Imai is a dog who saves people

– The thrill of the stray dog ​​seeing the man who drove for hours to save him

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– So a woman saves her old dog by remaining on the roof of a house submerged by a flood

– That silent date with the dog Monday