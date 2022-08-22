The hair treatment that Kylie Jenner would love!

We went to MUBAREK a place where you find the best specialists in hair straightening and we loved it!

For starters we must mega recommend nelly who was the girl who provided us with the service and answered each of our questions, in addition to treating us amazingly and we had a little chat at ease while she carried out the entire process that lasted approximately 4 hours.

We went to the Roma neighborhood (Valladolid 72 Colonia, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 CDMX) where its facilities are located, which we loved since the rosewood color is appreciated throughout the place with minimalist touches and still life. plus the workstations are super cute.

When you arrive they receive you asking for your information, since the service is given by appointment, then they take you to the station where they will attend you (for this you must already wash your hair as previously recommended when scheduling) and they make a diagnosis of hair to see if you have frizz, damaged ends, bleached hair, long hair, among other aspects.

After performing the analysis, they tell you what will help you to significantly improve the treatment and the cost, while they prepare everything, they treat you like a celebrity and offer you drinks to make you more comfortable.

The truth is that the process is very simple since they apply their product to you in sections, with a special comb that will only be yours, and after letting it rest for an hour they dry it and carefully pass a hair straightener, while this was happening we took advantage to solve some doubts that we know that many of you have.

What is the product you use made of?

Contains collagen, argan oil, macadamia oil, vitamins and little keratin.

What type of hair is recommended?

For all types of hair, those who enjoy it the most are those with some type of discoloration because it restores them, yes it straightens, but it’s like an extra, our product is based on that in restoring the hair fiber so that you can see a hair healthy, shiny, with movement.

How long does it last approximately? When should I have the touch-up?

It lasts from 4 to 6 months, although I recommend that for it to fit you very well since the straightening is progressive, the more you come, the straighter it will be, so I recommend that your second visit be in 4 months so that you do not lose hydration and it will be even straighter, by your third application you will have it much more hydrated and it will look straighter.

If you wait more than 8 or 9 months, it may look shiny, but it also dehydrates so it would be like the first time.

After the process, can I have a color bath, dye, bleaching?

No discoloration, it is recommended that this process be carried out 15 days before your visit and the color a week later, since when we iron it, the color you have painted will go down a tone.

If I have a hair problem such as dandruff, how should I use the maintenance treatment?

There are two options, one is that you wash with your scalp shampoo and the middle part with ours, which is a moisturizing shampoo, or alternate each product.

How much does it cost approximately?

It starts from 1,500 and from that price it is based on whether it has discoloration and the amount of hair.

Can pregnant people do it?

Yes, after three months.

From what age is it recommended?

Yes, girls as young as 10 can do it, but sometimes the procedure time becomes very tedious for them.

AFTERCARE

To make your straightness and perfect hydration last longer, we recommend you purchase the treatment that consists of three products and has an approximate cost of 600 pesos in addition to following the following care for the next 48 hours.

1.- Do not wet the hair.

2.- Do not place any type of accessory in the hair.

3.- Do not pass the hair behind the ear.

4.- Do not pick up the hair or braid.

5.- Do not apply any type of hair product.

So if you are looking for a moisturizing treatment that will leave you with envious straight hair, we recommend MUBAREKYou will see that after going you will fall in love with the whole experience.

You can find them in Instagram.