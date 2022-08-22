The “grand piano” inspired by the mythical scene of Tom Hanks in Big triumphs at the IKFEM in Tui and Valença

It was one of IKFEM’s most anticipated performances and it did not disappoint. One more time, “Il Grande Piano” became a show that captivated for its originality, for the acrobatics of the performers who perform an authentic ballet with their feet, jumping on the black and white keys of the keyboard installed on the floor, playing a repertoire of popular music that is very recognizable by the public. These artists are circus acrobats: Edoardo Ramojno and Silvia Zotto.

The show took place in a packed Republic Square in the Valença Fortress in an afternoon session, which is followed by a second one at night in the Plaza de San Fernando de la tui cathedral, this time enriched with a new lighting proposal.

“Il Grande Piano”unique in the world is a huge handmade keyboard that sits on the floor and is played with the feet. It is a musical project founded in 2011 by the Faber Teatro show company in Cremona (Italy) and carried out by Manuel Benyacar, an Argentine luthier living in Italy since 1987, who, after having built some violins, began working on robotics, electronics and systems. interactive. Combining all his passions, he created his first handmade “Grand Piano” iInspired by a scene from the movie BIG with Tom Hanks (1988)where he plays a grand piano with his feet in a toy store in New York.

Since 2011, the concerts of “Il Grande Piano” are very numerous thanks to the dissemination of viral videos on social networks (more than 600 million visits), and the company has begun to act throughout the world. Il Grande Piano has been presented in Italy, Croatia, Austria, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Romania, Greece, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand. Precisely from Tui they left this morning for Saudi Arabia where they will perform next week.

Advance for this August 22

Classical music returns to IKFEM with a performance tomorrow, Monday 22, with a performance by Nuria Lorenzo and Alejo Amoedowith a concert with a suggestive name, “Feminine Verses”, with music by Juan Durán, at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time in the Church of Santo Domingo.

Feminine Verses is the presentation of the CD, with that title, in the interpretation of Nuria Lorenzo, mezzo and Alejo Amoedo, piano. Both artists share solid resumes. Nuria Lorenzo is graduated Superior in singing by the CSMV, she furthered her studies with the mezzo-soprano Helga Mueller Mollinari in Verona, Italy. She was chosen by the Pedro Barrié de la Maza Foundation to participate in the V Cycle of Novos Intérpretes, in which she was a finalist. She was awarded a scholarship by the University of Saint Louis (USA) to study Spanish song interpretation. She receives the Outstanding Galician Medal (2014). Alejo Amoedo, specialized in the repertoire of Galician composers, studies vocal accompaniment in Madrid with the legendary pianist Miguel Zanetti. Alejo is a Doctor from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. He was an accompanying pianist at the professional conservatories of Pontevedra and Vigo, as well as at the Escola Superior de Música e das Artes do Espectaculo de Porto and at the Escuela de Altos Estudios Musicales in Santiago de Compostela. He currently belongs to the Body of Professors of Music and Performing Arts of the Xunta de Galicia, with a post at the Superior Conservatory of Music of Vigo.