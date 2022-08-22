The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8

One of the biggest gaming events of the year, The Game Awards (TGA) 2022, will take place on December 8, according to host and mastermind Geoff Keighley. In a tweet, he says that it will be the ninth edition and that this year’s event should have “something very special”. As in other years, the event will take place in person in Los Angeles and will be broadcast around the world.

Geoff Keighley also announced that this year’s edition of The Game Awards will have a new category. “Best Adaptation” will recognize game adaptations for “other forms of entertainment”. Not just movies and series, but “shows, books, podcasts, comics, and more that authentically adapt the source material.”

The Game Awards 2021 featured actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Jim Carrey, as well as Guilhermo Del Toro and Hideo Kojima. The event awarded Hazelight’s It Takes Two Game of the Year award.the famous GOTY.

Announcements at TGA 2021 include: Hellblade 2, Star Wars: Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, FF7 Remake Intergrade for PC, Sonic Frontiers, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Metal: Hellsinger, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Wonder Woman , Horizon Forbidden West and more. Some were revealed for the first time, others got different trailers.

Keighley will host the opening night of Gamescom 2022

Keighley is present at almost every major event in the gaming industry. The Summer Game Fest, which started in 2020 in parallel to E3, is presented and idealized by him. The opening night of Gamescom 2022, which takes place tomorrow, will also be presented by him.

Speaking at Gamescom, Keighley himself has already said that Borderlands, Return to Monkey Island, Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights and more are names guaranteed to have new content revealed starting tomorrow.

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Callisto Protocol

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Unknown Worlds New IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

+More pic.twitter.com/3EFVZYDUsi — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2022

We are less than four months from the end of the year. Considering that games released through November are eligible for the Game of the Year title, many of the competitors are already on the market.

What are your bets for this year?