The FBI report detailing Angelina Jolie’s accusations

Six years after their separation, it comes to light new information related to the fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on their private plane, which is why the actress filed a lawsuit for domestic violence. Although Angelina made statements years ago about her separation, recently we have been able to learn much more about it, including photographs of the bruises.

The actress filed for divorce days after the incident and ended in 2019. Added to all this is an ongoing custody battle and another lawsuit from Pitt to Jolie for selling the Chateau Miraval winery.

A few hours ago, the American media ‘Entertainment Tonight’ obtained 53-page FBI report detailing assault allegations from that day on the private plane involving Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children. The report states, among other things, that the Los Angeles Division of the FBI received a report of two alleged attacks that took place on September 14, 2016. In addition, the Statements Angelina made to the FBI during an interview in 2016 at her Malibu home.

Jun SatoGetty Images

Some of the strongest accusations include statements by Pitt claiming that Angelina was “fucking the family”, physical assault and referring to one of the children as “looks like a fucking Columbine kid”.

The trigger for the situation was that, as Angelina pointed out in the report, there was already a “problem” between the actor and one of his children. In this case, it is assumed that it is Brad and MaddoxOne of his sons.

Angelina stated in the report that an hour and a half after the flight, Brad approached her and aggressively said, “Come here.” He directed her towards the back of the plane, specifically to the bathroom, away from the children. The actress herself claimed that she did not think Pitt was drunk. He started yelling at her and “grabbed her by the head, shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her”according to the report.

Brad also “hit the roof of the plane about four times,” and when he opened the bathroom door, Angelina stated in the report that two of the other children were crying and asked, “Are you okay, Mom?” She knelt down to hug her children and Pitt yelled, “No, Mommy’s not okay. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”.