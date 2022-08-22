the face of the collaborator of ‘It’s already noon’ is disfigured by this retouch

Alba Carrillo not only does lunchtime cheer us up by showing off hearts of palm in ‘Ya es noon’ where with his sharp tongue he turns the sauces of the celebrities that are on the agenda. He has also shown to have very few hairs on the tongue when it comes to put in place to any living human being who messes with his person.

Let us remember that a little over a week ago the model left a user at the subsoil level instagrammer who blurted out that he had put on a few kilos: “I’ll lend you my body whenever you want and you tell me how you feel. You’re going to freak out but with my brain I don’t even tell you“He gave the poisonous hater.

And it is that sincerity sprouts from every pore of the skin of the gathering. So much so that a few days ago she recounted how the aesthetic intervention that left him his beautiful face like ‘Jocker’ and not the one played by Joaquin Phoenix, but rather the one brought to life by Jack Nicholson.

Doña Carrillo chose to inject herself with Botox in order to curb bruxism suffering. This ailment causes the patient to grind, crunch or clench their teeth with more force than necessary and in a totally unconscious while you sleep, generating headaches and neck pain as well as the wear of the pins.



Alba Carrillo in ‘It’s already noon’ – Telecinco

“The punctures caught me here, by the chubby cheeks and it looked like Monchito“, confessed the collaborator in her space telecinquero, mentioning that his mask was totally disfigured. Although, yes, finally the swelling went away, his features returned to his site and bruxism was removed forever.