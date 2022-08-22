The exercise that celebrities like Jennifer Aniston choose to strengthen the lower body

It is one of the classics that do not go out of style, also one of the most traditional elements of training. However the cycling indoors, It came to revolutionize the way of exercising since it proposes an alternative to train the mind and body in a single session, an option that seeks to universalize access to pedaling and that offers the same benefits as pedaling on the street with the difference that no need to worry about the weather or the dangers of asphalt.

Its popularity is not accidental: celebrities such as actress Jennifer Aniston, model Sienna Miller and the Beckhams have been great spokesmen for this type of training.

It’s a free-impact aerobic exercise performed on a stationary bike accompanied by energizing music and the emotional and motivational speech of the instructors. On a physical level, it proposes quickly burn calories and strengthen the cardiorespiratory system It is a high intensity job. In turn, some psychological benefits are hidden among its characteristics because it acts as an ally for discharge tensions, eliminate stress, increase confidence, reset the mind and self-improve.

One of the greatest virtues of pedaling is that it increases the volume capacity of oxygen in people SHUTTERSTOCK – Shutterstock

In this sport, you mainly work on lower body, that is, the leg muscles, but we must not forget that the middle zone and the arms also have their share of force work when contracting with the pedaling movement. “One of the greatest virtues of pedaling is that increases the volume capacity of oxygen in people, strengthening them both physically and immunologically”, comments Ramiro Velasco, Master Coach of Evolution Cycle.

Classes usually last between 45 and 55 minutes, and are given in spaces decorated with colored lights that change their tones. These consist of three instances: a warm-up, a main work that combines position changes alternating exercises of speed with other strength, and a final elongation. In addition, the positions range from being leaning on the handlebars, standing or sitting in a traditional way.

This activity invites disconnect to connect with oneself on an emotional and physical level, “because on the bike you not only train, but you also discharge, release energy, there is no possibility of distraction with anything or anyone”Velasco adds.

This proposal offers the possibility of training as a team, a formula that enhances the idea of ​​belonging, that strengthens social ties, and even motivates people to go for more Photo: RockCycle archive ZNAK

And in this sense, the rhythm of the music is a key factor to motivate and generate emotional well-being among all the participants, which allows you to forget about everything and focus on the present moment. “Beyond the fact that we train in a closed environment, I encourage people to visualize a landscape, to think where they are going, imagine who they are with”, Velasco explains.

This proposal offers the possibility of team training, such as platoon, a nickname used to call cyclists. According to Jessica Escalante, Marketing and Sales Manager for RockCycle, a chain of cycling gyms indoor, this generates a sense of belonging and community, strengthens and creates bonds. “They all motivate each other, push each other to continue, applaud each other and share their achievements. Beyond the fact that the connection generated by pedaling is internal and personal, there is also a very strong one with other people who travel paths similar to their own, with common searches”, Escalante maintains.

But like everything else, this system does not stop evolving and in this case, technology played in its favour: these same bicycles were created with interactive screens that offer a variety of guided workout programs, as well as music, videos, and even the option to set up a landscape.

It was 1987 and Johnny Goldberg, father of this discipline, a cyclist from California, a fan of racing and challenges, was preparing to cross the country from end to end, that is, from west to east on nothing more or less than a bicycle. However, due to the adversities of the weather, there were times when he could not go out, so he decided change your method to not stay a single day without exercising. This is how he got down to work and with a share of creativity, he made some changes to his much-loved bicycle to transform it into a fixed mounted on an easel. In this system he found that he could have a type of training very similar to street training.

The idea of ​​putting together a stationary bicycle came to mind when he was preparing to cross the United States from coast to coast and due to the adversity of the weather he could not go out to pedal @johnnygmethod

He decided to call this creation spinner, and as a worthy novelty, it caused a furor among his friends and colleagues who gradually joined his pedaling sessions. As he had more and more followers, he set up a space in the garage of his house to train all together, and added background music.

Faced with this phenomenon, 1995, not only did he start manufacturing the first batches of this product, but he also patented his workouts which are known today as spinning. Its growth and novelty was such that different gyms began to buy and incorporate its programs, expanding to the whole world. In Argentina he landed in 1998 and since then, the different training centers adopted this activity.

Goldberg, from a family that practiced the Buddhist religion, was based on this ideology to add to the spinningthe emotional part. In this way, he encouraged people to concentrate on the movements and dynamics of pedaling, bringing the mind to the present.