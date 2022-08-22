the Dwayne Johnson movie will set the stage for Superman’s return [RUMOR]

So let’s start by reporting possible information on the scene revealed by the Twitter user AjepArtswho stated that he had obtained information regarding an appearance of a mysterious character in the post-credits scene of the film, obviously bearing in mind that they have not been confirmed, but that in all probability it is SPOILER on the upcoming film dedicated to Black Adam.

First of all, it seems that the film will lay the foundations for the return of Superman, as his scene will not be just a simple easter egg, but will build his future … perhaps in the second film dedicated to Black Adam!

Now a general summary of what the scene should be, at least as explained by viewers at the test screening: Amanda Waller – character played by Viola Davis in both films dedicated to Suicide Squad – should meet with Black Adamto talk to him about the fact that there is someone in the world strong enough to beat him, showing him an image in which he would see himself Superman – presumably the version played by Henry Cavilleven if again with the face darkened, exactly as it happened for the cameos of theMan of Steel in Shazam! and in Peacemaker.

In addition we move towards the description made recently, regarding some details:

“Superman’s costume in ‘Black Adam’ is very similar to that of ‘Man of Steel’ with some brighter colors.” “I mean, the 2013 ‘Man of Steel’ costume but more colorful, with the same ‘S’. It is much more likely it will be Cavill than the other way around. “

Obviously nothing is confirmed for now, but just in case the post-credit scene of Black Adam turns out to be officially real, the long work done by the actor to make fans’ dreams come true would definitely be starting to bear fruit, with the ever more tangible possibility of reviewing Superman at the cinema, and to see him clash with someone definitely able to stand up to him, perhaps going so far as to combine the fight with what should be the actual number one opponent of the character played by The Rock: Shazamthe most powerful mortal on earth.