The court, his new set

London – In February 2021, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham Association Football Club, a small North Wales team, and are now releasing a documentary about their career.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’, which premieres on FX on August 24, begins with the initial late-night conversation between the actors in which the idea was formed, and fast-forwards until they meet fans of the club in the stands cheering on the team they now co-own.

Wrexham is the third oldest football team in the world and plays in the English National League, the fifth tier of professional football. The series jumps from Hollywood to Wales, from the countryside to the pub, with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars hoping to bring football success back to the city.

Reynolds has fallen madly in love with the ‘king sport’, to the point of programming his life around Wrexham matches.

“I am so obsessed with this sport that I actually hate it. I wish it didn’t occupy all my thoughts”, jokes the ‘Deadpool’ actor.

Fortunately, his wife, Blake Lively, shares his newfound interest, despite her initial concern about buying Reynolds.

Reynolds said that when he bought the club, his wife’s reaction was “Wait? What?” –but now she is as fanatic as he is–. “She’s obsessed with Wrexham, maybe she’s more obsessed with Wrexham and possible promotion than I am.”

The decision to document their history as owners of a football club was a no-brainer.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star McElhenney sees “sport as storytelling,” and the pair wanted to put Wrexham on the world stage, with the aim of helping to broaden the club’s horizons through their collective fame.

Initially, Reynolds and McElhenney had very little experience and knowledge of soccer, but with a little help from their friend David Beckham, they are now experts in the sport. Reynolds describes the former soccer star as the “niceest man in the world” who gave them both “a lot of advice that has been incredibly helpful.”

The pair join other celebrities who have invested or lent their fame to soccer teams, a list that includes Elton John, Robert Plant, Will Ferrell, Kate Upton, Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey and Natalie Portman.

“I’m scheduling the time to make sure I’m not interrupted and I can just focus on Wrexham,” says Reynolds.