The celebrities who pollute the most with their private jets

Most celebrities are advocates of the fight against climate change until they have to choose between traveling on a commercial or private plane. For those who can afford to use their own jet as many times as they consider necessary, air transport becomes the most attractive option to choose given its comfort and the reduction in travel time.

However, this type of practice, which is so harmful to the environment, that the climate impact it produces is greater than any other alternativeare more common than it seems, especially among great public personalities.

in the social network Twitterhas been created a bot, Celebrity Jetswhich shares the journeys made by private jets of public figures in order to publicly disclose the origin, destination, duration of the journey, fuel consumption and the amount of CO2 emitted by those journeys. The celebrities who use their private jets the most According to this account, the favorite means of transport for short trips would be:

Taylor Swift

It is marked as the famous that pollutes the most for its private flights, having emitted 8,293 tons of CO2 since the beginning of this year. The American singer has made 170 flights, with an average time of just 80 minutes.

Floyd Mayweather

The trips of this boxing legend have emitted 7,076.8 tons of CO2 so far this year, or what is the same, 1,011 times more CO2 than the annual average of a person, being the person who has made the most private flights carried out so far this year, 177, almost one per day. The shortest air trip he took lasted 10 minutes..

Jay Z

The rapper has currently 136 flights, which is equivalent to the aircraft of the husband of Beyonce It has emitted close to 7 thousand tons of CO2, specifically, 6,981.3.

Alex Rodriguez

Also know as A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé and former baseball player ranks fourth on the list with 106 flights made so far this year, generating more than 5,300 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Blake Shelton

The country singer has spawned around 4,500 CO2 emissions so far this year, by making 111 flights during the first months of 2022.

steven spielberg

The sixth position in the ranking belongs to the filmmaker steven spielbergwhose jet has spent more than 12,400 minutes in the air or what is the same, has emitted more than 4,400 metric tons of polluting particles.

kim kardashian

The celebrities and member the kardashian clan It occupies the seventh place in the list of the celebrities who pollute the most with their aircraft. So far this year, it has made 57 flights, emitting an average of 4,200 CO2 emissions to the planet. The shortest journey he made was 23 minutes.