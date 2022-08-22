The car with which Will Smith seeks forgiveness from the world

Despite the fact that several months have passed since his impasse at the Oscars, Will Smith is still in the eye of the hurricane for the public eye. He knows with which chariot he hopes to receive forgiveness from him.

August 22, 2022 8:13 p.m.

Will Smith reappeared days ago in a video that was published on social networks where the actor born in Philadelphia asked for forgiveness from Chris Rock after he slapped him in the middle of the Academy Awards gala. The comedian’s response was immediate and he said he was not ready to talk about one of the most embarrassing scenes in the history of the seventh art.

Despite the fact that several months have passed since an event that made the Dolby Theater from the city of Los Angeles, Smith is still in the eye of the hurricane due to an impasse that cost him a 10-year veto by The Academy and also the cancellation of several projects with some of the most important production companies in Hollywood.

Hence, the 53-year-old interpreter is seeking by all means the forgiveness of his audience … and the whole world. In one of his last appearances with his wife, they were seen aboard a Tesla Roadster valued at $200,000.. This represents one of the fastest 100% electric cars in the world thanks to its 400 kilometers per hour maximum speed.

In a world where healthy living and environmental conservation have become major issues among the societies of the countries, using an electric car is a sign that invites you to think about the good intentions that the actor has to meet his audience. This Tesla could be the first step in reconciling the world with one of its most beloved actors.

Of the Tesla Roadster we can say that it is a model that is based on the Lotus Elise whose combustion engine was replaced by electric motors and batteries. It was marketed for the first time between 2008 and 2012, but in 2017 its second generation arrived with some updates that made it a much faster and more technological car.

+ This is the Tesla with which Will Smith seeks forgiveness