The brown trend from celebrity street styles

Mahogany, chestnut, hazelnut: it’s time for brown. The chocolate palette has become the obsession of every trendsetter, from @EmRata to Hailey Rhode to Kendall Jenner: as Christian Allaire wrote on Vogue US, it is an unexpected trend for the spring season, as it is traditionally associated with the autumn one. On the one hand, brown remains the color of foliage – the French term used to refer to the phenomenon of dry leaves which, before falling from the branches of trees and shrubs, turn red, yellow, purple, orange or, indeed, brown. But on the other hand, it refers to a warm and welcoming feeling that seems impossible to resist, especially looking at the street styles of the last few weeks, from the images of Leonie Hanne in Paris in Acne to the family portrait of Emily Ratajkowski in NY with Sebastian and the little one. Sylvester, passing @BadgalRiri in a sheepskin coat and very high boots and for Bella Hadid who officially puts a hand in the great return of the vest. The names of the designers to mark are those of KNWLS, one of the (25 + 1) emerging brands that will change the rules of fashion 2022, and of Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi, but also of big brands such as Hermès and Fendi, which have dusted off the tones and motifs in palettes directly from their own archives. In summary, from catwalks to street styles, brown is ready to give a cool and unexpected touch of color to any summer wardrobe. Swipe for the brown palette-inspired outfits for the summer.

