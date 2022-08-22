The best Fortnite Desert Zone Wars codes in 2022

Looking for a Desert Zone Wars code to use in Fortnite? We’ve got all the details you need on this classic map, as well as a couple of variants you might want to try too.

There are a ton of different modes to play in Fortnite, from Deathruns to Gun Games, but Desert Zone Wars remains one of the most popular spin-offs if you’re looking for a twist on classic Battle Royale.

Desert War Zone maps recreate the chaotic “endgame” you experience in a normal Battle Royale match, meaning you have a much smaller arena with fewer opponents and fast-paced gameplay.

Of course, the defining characteristic of these maps is that they all take place in the desert. Whether you’re looking for the original map or an updated version, you’ll find a few Fortnite Desert Zone Wars codes below.

Epic Games

For some people, the original will always be the best. If that’s the case for you, then you’ll want to head straight to JotaPeGame’s Fortnite Desert Zone Wars map by entering the code 9700-3224-6429.

This fan-favorite map allows up to 16 players to compete against each other in a small desert arena that features a few buildings and an approaching storm. It is ideal for practicing your weapon skills in the final game.

Fortnite Desert Zone Wars Chapter 2 map codes

Epic Games

This second edition of Desert Zone Wars improves on the original with a greater variety of buildings, more desert foliage, and even a river to splash around in. You can test it with the code 1811-9621-1739.

While all of this makes the map look more colorful and vibrant, the most striking change is that it has different height levels throughout the playfield, giving you vantage points and places to hide.

Fortnite Sahara Desert Wars Refresh Map Code

Epic Games

This map comes from the creator MuzNeo and is described as Desert Zone Wars “on steroids and the vikings took over half the map”. If you want to test it, use the code 1434-8021-7042.

There’s also the opportunity to earn XP to level up your Battle Pass with this map, meaning there’s even more reason to hit the wilderness with your best weapons.