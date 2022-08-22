The best creams and coconut oils

Coconut has become, for some time now, one of the favorite ingredients of those who live by and for the world of beauty. And it is that its powerful hydration capabilities for hair and skin, make cosmetics with this ingredient or coconut oil itself, the new liquid gold, one of the most sought after.

Some say that it was Gwyneth Paltrow who opened the ban when she said that she used coconut oil a lot: “I put it on my face, on my skin and I use it for cooking,” he claimed. She even told her followers that she used it to do ‘oil pulling’, that is, to hold coconut oil in her mouth for a few minutes – the actress said she held it for up to 20 minutes – to, it is assumed, take care of oral health. and oral, even as a whitener. But be careful, because everyone knows that the actress and the world of beauty and cosmetics are usually a rather bizarre combination.

But it was not the only one. Miranda Kerr has always been another of the familiar faces that has revered coconut oil as an ingredient above all things, saying that she not only used it for her smoothies and salads, but also on her skin, as the best moisturizer. . More famous coconut oil addicts: Suki Waterhouse, who if we envy anything in her is her impeccable hair, also confessed that she used it on her, as well as on her skin when she feels it “like a stone”. Emma Stone goes one step further and has confessed to using it as a make-up remover to avoid allergic reactions to other cosmetics. So for all of them (and many more), there are already those who, in addition to liquid gold, have baptized it as the “elixir of Hollywood”.

The benefits

If it is so famous, it is because of its numerous benefits. These are mainly in its seed which, when it reaches maturity, is rich in vitamins, minerals and trace elements: it is a source of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, iodine, zinc…

Contains vitamin Eknown for its anti-aging power due to its proteins, which contribute to tissue repair and cell health.

But it’s also rich in medium chain fatty acidsthose who help restore the neutral pH of the skinhelp to hydrate it already (believe it or not), regulate the fat and sebum of the skin.

On the lips, coconut oil is capable of moisturizing much more deeply than others such as Vaseline.

Well, let’s put ourselves in situation: you just got back from vacation and you have skin like a real desert lizard, not to mention your mane, which has ended with the mids and ends like a witch’s broom. It will be much easier for you now to understand why coconut cosmetics are going to be your post-holiday lifesaver, right?

It is time to choose. For the hair, for the body, for the face, for the lips… what to choose? Here is some help in the form of selecting the best.

cousin All in one Magic Coconut Kokonot

All in One Magic Coconut, Koconot

It is a multi-use cream that is ideal as a body moisturizer, as a bath cream and even as a rescue facial moisturizer because it is enriched with coconut, cocoa and shea butter. And let’s not talk about the smell… (no, you don’t eat it).

cousin Virgin Coconut Restorative Oil Be Natural

Restorative Oil, Virgin Oil

Because in every toiletry bag you have to have a good cosmetic coconut oil like this one, organic and with virgin coconut oil as the main ingredient. It has an immediate repair, hydration and shine effect on the hair.

cousin Coconut & Soy Solid Hair Conditioner Salad Code

Coconut&Soy Solid Conditioner, Salad Code

The firm Salad Code has a conditioner for hair in a solid and sustainable format that repairs, nourishes and strengthens the most damaged and weak hair thanks to coconut and onion extract, which also prevents hair loss and stimulates growth.

cousin Energizing Eye Contour Koconoi

Eye contour, Kokonot

With a formula based on Monoï oil and Noni extract. An ideal combination of nutrition and hydration, as well as moisturizing, because coconut oil, loaded with vitamin E, is not lacking.

Sephora Dream Cocktail color wow

Coconut Bionic Tonic Cocktail, Color Wow

This leave-in hair treatment is ideal for moisturizing the driest hair instantly. Contains infused coconut and softens the hair.

Sephora Coconut essence moisturizing cream First Aid Beauty

Moisturizing cream with coconut essence, First Aid Beauty

A 2-in-1 product that can be used as a foundation moisturizer, under makeup, and as a highlighter and blemish reducer. It leaves the skin full of light and is especially beneficial for the most sensitive and dull skin.

Sephora scalp revival Briogeo

Scalp Revival, Briogeo

A rescue shampoo to remove impurities, exfoliate the scalp and leave hair looking like new. Contains charcoal and coconut oil, an explosively renewing combination.

Sephora Sweet Repair Coco&Eve

Sweet Repair, Coco&Eve

A unique hair mask, more than famous on the internet, for its renewing and repairing power, made from active ingredients and tropical extracts that improve hair strength and resistance by 85%.