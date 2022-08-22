The amazing transformation of Kylie Jenner over the years

Kylie Jenner rose to fame in 2007 thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“But she was only 10 years old and her participation was almost nil compared to her older sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. With the seasons she gained recognition to the point of becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

The businesswoman was born in Los Angeles, California, as the second daughter of the former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner) and Kris Jenner, in addition to being the youngest of the Kardashian clan. Her parents were socialites and she always had a privileged life, which included her primary education which she did at the private Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.

Kylie Jenner: lip augmentation and other touch-ups

Due to the success of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, his three older sisters turned the Kardashian surname into a registered trademark and became one of the celebrities with the greatest presence and followers on social networks. Both Kylie Jenner like her other older sister, Kendall, they followed other headings.

While Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian dedicated themselves to being influencers and founding their companies, Kendall Jenner became one of the most sought-after top models in the world. by her side, Kylie Jenner She dedicated herself to cosmetics and, at the age of 19, founded Kylie Cosmetics, a firm that sells both makeup and skincare products.

His business became so popular that at the age of 21, Forbes estimated his fortune at $1 billion. But what most caught the attention of the socialite is her incredible physical transformation at her young age and she was the subject of controversy for the message she gives to teenagers.

Kylie Jenner She always had very thin lips and in 2014 the rumor of an augmentation with hyaluronic acid began because they looked more fleshy. The following year, coinciding with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, she was seen with a double size, which without a doubt was no longer suspected, but that she had indeed applied injections.

These comments served to enhance the marketing of his firm and even the logo for the line of lipsticks are fleshy lips, to convey the idea that his products generated this effect. However, in May 2015, he admitted to getting lip augmentation on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormie.

Also, Kylie Jenner underwent a breast augmentation, outlined her chin and made a change in the shape of her eyes, what is called “cat’s eye” and an intervention that all it girls do today. Her older sisters made big hips and buttocks “fashionable”, something she also decided to increase to generate these curves, and the only one who didn’t was Kendall

