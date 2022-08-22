The amazing transformation of Kylie Jenner over the years

Kylie Jenner rose to fame in 2007 thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“But she was only 10 years old and her participation was almost nil compared to her older sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. With the seasons she gained recognition to the point of becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

The businesswoman was born in Los Angeles, California, as the second daughter of the former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner) and Kris Jenner, in addition to being the youngest of the Kardashian clan. Her parents were socialites and she always had a privileged life, which included her primary education which she did at the private Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker