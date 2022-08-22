This title surprised with extremely positive reviews, received a lot of awards and is ridiculously priced on Valve’s platform.





Steam has accustomed us to really important discounts in video game well known and with great importance, but above all it focuses on those who did not rise so strongly to fame and yet have a large user base and positive reviews.











The adventure game that reached a near perfect score and is given away on Steam

Slime Rancher is a captivating gaming experience. She plays Beatrix LeBeau, a fearless young rancher who ventures into a life a thousand light years from Earth in the Far, Far Range.

Every day presents new challenges and risky opportunities while trying to amass a great fortune in the business of slime breeding. Collect colorful slimes, grow crops, harvest resources, and explore untamed wilderness as you master your all-purpose vacpack.





How much does Slime Rancher cost on Steam

This title released in 2017 received several awards and nominations and reached 98 percent positive reviews at Valve, to now stabilize at 96 percent and a daily player base that sits at more than five thousand.

Until August 25, Slime Ranchergame cataloged as adventures and open world with first-person life simulation, it can be achieved with a 75 percent discount. Its price: just 56 Argentine pesos.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



