The actress who wants Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a biopic

Versatile actress, perfect co-worker and pure-blooded comedian, Jennifer Coolidge She is one of the most sought-after performers in the industry.

With outstanding performances in franchises of the stature of “American pie” (like forgetting Stifler’s mom) and “Legally Blonde”Coolidge shines today in “The White Lotus”a series that portrays several guests vacationing at a tropical resort for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker