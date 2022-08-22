The 5 moments we want to see in season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ by Star Plus

The Kardashian-Jenners returned last April with ‘The Kardashians’, a new reality show from the most iconic family in Hollywood that is already preparing a second season.

After being recorded for more than 10 years in Keeping Up with the KardashiansFor the iconic Hollywood family, it was hard to get used to a life without cameras. However, it didn’t take long for kim, Kourtney, khloe, Kris, Kendall Y Kylie They will return with a reality show that follows them in their daily lives, and the second season will arrive very soon! StarPlus! The Kardashians premiered last April and, en the first season, we saw the oldest of the Kardashians, Kourtney, getting engaged to drummer Travis Barker, Khloé finding out about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, and Kim debuting her new private plane. Danielle King, the executive producer of the series, revealed on the podcast Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro that fans of the family will not have to wait another year for the second season, because They had the objective of finishing it at the end of last June.. What awaits us in the new chapters scheduled for September 22?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, proposed to Kourtney on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, late last year. The first season of The Kardashians, now available on StarPlusshowed this romantic proposal and The new chapters are expected to portray the couple’s wedding, which took place in Italy a month after the reality show premiered.

The fight between Ye and Pete Davidson

The constant discussions on social networks between YeKim’s ex-husband, and Peter Davidsonthe businesswoman’s partner, are something that Kardashian fans want to see in the new episodes of the series in StarPlus. However, it is not so certain that Davidson will appear. Danielle Kingthe executive producer, also said: “The show is about our main cast. If there are other important people, it really depends on them. Kim never tried to persuade Pete. He is a high profile person, he is an actor. Kim has said before that when the cameras are rolling, it means acting time for him. When the cameras are rolling for this family, it’s time to get real.”

North West’s hate for the paparazzi

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, confronted the paparazzi at Fashion Week in Paris, which she attended with her mom. Will we see something about the viralization of his annoyance with the paparazzi in StarPlus? Kim made her runway debut for Balenciaga and may be talking about them in Season 2.



The tragedy in Astroworld

In November 2021, eight people died and dozens more were injured in a stampede at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.. the rapper Travis ScottKylie’s partner, faced multiple lawsuits for what happened and many followers of the Kardashian-Jenner hope that this tragedy will be addressed in the series of StarPlus.

