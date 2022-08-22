The 10 best dresses to hide the tummy are at Zara

Balloon dress or the trend in dresses that we will wear again in autumn-winter 2022/23

Despite the fact that this season international brands seem to have agreed that we should all wear abdomens, the truth is that this trend is not suitable for all sizes or all ages or, of course, for all tastes. one of the greats hit of the 90s was precisely the show off belly (with navel piercing if possible) with garments that were reduced to the minimum expression both in upper parts and in lower parts. From that time remained the low-rise pants (very low) and the crop top that died bordering the lower part of the chest. And since 2022 looks like a mirror of 1990 in terms of fashion, that same pattern is what we are experiencing today as a boom (as we saw Jennifer Lawrence recently).

However, and being realistic, not all women are comfortable with this trend. The truth is that, at a certain time and for various reasons depending on the case, the belly is not one of the parts of the body that you most want to teach. For the lucky ones who can boast of flat stomach, not the majority, can certainly be an ideal option. For those who are not in this ‘mood’ there are ideal variants such as crop top with high-waisted pants. A stylish “yes, but no” perfect for anyone. And for those who are at the opposite pole and what they want is to hide that extra belly a little, there are perfect allies, dresses.

Last week we saw Tamara Falcó pose with one of the cuts that most helps to stylize the figure, whatever it is: the pareo skirt. And it is that thanks to her front knot, the volume that is created seems like an optical game and helps to stylize her waist. At Zara, this “end of summer”, among the newcomers to the store we find many dresses with cuts, gathers and ideal fabrics to stylize the silhouette to the maximum. Beyond the oversize, there are numerous options of dresses that, with strategic cuts, fit the body but only in precise areas. Some designs that enhance necklines, mark waists and lengthen legs thanks to their side or front cuts with which, above all, to feel comfortable. Cuts at the chest, side or front gathers, overlapping fabrics, elastic waists… the design tricks are numerous and 100% effective.

We collect 10 dresses that are perfect for those days when you don’t feel like showing off your silhouette, but you don’t feel like dressing up in an ‘oversize’ either. Take note!

