That’s why Man. United wants him; Lozano’s play that amazed DT Napoli

What Spalletti thinks of Hirving Lozano

August 21, 2022 4:05 p.m.

Napoli is once again the protagonist of the day in the Italian league and this time at home they defeated Monza with the presence of Hirving Lozano on the pitch where he left Luciano Spalletti dazzled.

The Napoli coach recognized the great work that Hirving Lozano does, with and without the ball, on the pitch in offensive work, but also when he performs defensive work, as happened in the match with Monza.

Hirving Lozano changed position and began to play as a midfielder, it was there that he opened spaces for striker Víctor Osimhen to run down his wing and could create goal danger, leading the defenders to the right side so that the new reinforcement left winger Kvaratskhelia spread with a double.

Does Spalletti let Hirving Lozano out?

The Italian coach, after being amazed by Hirving Lozano’s excellent work against Monza, stressed that his intention is for the entire group to remain active and he does not want Hirving Lozano to leave Napoli.