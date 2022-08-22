Tenille Dashwood announces her departure from Impact Wrestling

Tenille Averil Dashwood, known in the wrestling world as Tenille Dashwood has confirmed that she is a free agent. In the last hours, several media reported the withdrawal of the fighter’s file in the official roster of the Impact Wrestling website. The rumor went largely unnoticed until Dashwood herself confirmed the news.

To do this, he has published a message on Twitter showing the definition of “Free agent” (free agent). You can see Tenille Dashwood’s message below.

The 33-year-old fighter last worked on television on Impact Wrestling at the Atlanta tapings on July 2. She lost to Masha Slamovich in less than two minutes in a match that aired on July 14. Dashwood and Madison Rayne (going under the name The Influence) previously won the Tag Team Knockouts Championships in May, but lost to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Slammiversary.

It should be noted that Madison Rayne recently left the company to join All Elite Wrestling as a fighter and trainer. This does not explicitly mean that Dashwood is following in her footsteps. In fact, she is well remembered for having triumphed in WWE under the name of Emma, ​​especially during her stage in NXT. With Triple H in charge of the creative team, it is likely that Dashwood had some kind of contact to return, although it is not confirmed.

