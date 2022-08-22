Taylor Swift’s Falcon

Few situations are more uncomfortable and tiresome than getting together in the elevator in the middle of a heat wave with ultra-right profiles. Self-confessed (and angry) voters who, as soon as they enter the elevator, comment on the nonsense of keeping the air conditioning at 27 degrees Celsius. That in their homes, of course, “they don’t raise it above 21” and that anyway, to get warm during the winter, “we will have to resort to the home use of the tie from November.” A conversation, without a doubt, exhausting (although with a well-brought final shot) whose sole purpose is to speak ill of the president’s Falcon Pedro Sanchez and that in Congress their lordships debate in the cool of 20 degrees.

What these grumpy people are unaware of is that perhaps many of their idols, those celebrities who are representative of the pop world, surely contaminate much more than the current president of the Spanish State. It is the case of Taylor Swift. Among the world celebrities that most harm the environment with flights of their private planes, the famous and innocent American singer takes the cake. According to official studies published by the US press, it is estimated that her private jet has released “8,200 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, a thousand times more than the annual emissions of an ordinary citizen.”

This is how the magazine picks it up Soon in a report full of bad milk, in which he also points out that so far in 2022, the artist’s aircraft has made 170 flights, “which is equivalent to staying in the air for almost 16 days.”

An angelic face, divine music, but an absolutely filthy attitude towards planet Earth that leads him to lead the first position in a ranking in which he is also accompanied, for example, by the boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., which ranks second. The list of “contaminating criminals”, as many green associations have defined this classification, is completed by Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg Y Oprah Winfrey. So they can see that there is more than one Falcons.