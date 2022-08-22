Tarantino chose his favorite Indiana Jones movie and ignited the controversy

In 1981 Steven Spielberg following the script of his friend george lucaspresented Cazadores del Arca Perdida (Raiders of the Lost Ark), the first installment of the archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones. Portrayed by Harrison Ford, this character quickly became an audience favorite. The success of the first installment made possible the expansion of the franchise, which had three more sequels and by 2023 we will see the fifth. Since we are talking about the saga of Indiana Jonestrain on stage Quentin Tarantino.

The director of Reservoir Dogs participated in the ReelBlend podcast by Cinemablend and during the talk, among all the topics discussed, Indiana Jones was discussed. As expected, Quentin surprised with his words, because he made it clear that he does not feel affection for what is considered one of the best in the archaeologist’s saga, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (The Last Crusade). This 1989 movie featured the great Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.Indy’s father. The two Jones team up in a desperate race to stop the Nazis from getting the Holy Grail.

