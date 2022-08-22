Tarantino chose his favorite Indiana Jones movie and ignited the controversy

In 1981 Steven Spielberg following the script of his friend george lucaspresented Cazadores del Arca Perdida (Raiders of the Lost Ark), the first installment of the archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones. Portrayed by Harrison Ford, this character quickly became an audience favorite. The success of the first installment made possible the expansion of the franchise, which had three more sequels and by 2023 we will see the fifth. Since we are talking about the saga of Indiana Jonestrain on stage Quentin Tarantino.

The director of Reservoir Dogs participated in the ReelBlend podcast by Cinemablend and during the talk, among all the topics discussed, Indiana Jones was discussed. As expected, Quentin surprised with his words, because he made it clear that he does not feel affection for what is considered one of the best in the archaeologist’s saga, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (The Last Crusade). This 1989 movie featured the great Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.Indy’s father. The two Jones team up in a desperate race to stop the Nazis from getting the Holy Grail.

The performance of Connery, the plot of the Grail and other details of the renowned film were not enough to get Quentin’s attention. The director redoubled the bet by revealing that he dislikes the aforementioned installment and that leads him to prefer the less beloved one, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (indiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull) from 2008.

“I like ‘Crystal Skull’ better than Sean Connery’sQuentin said. To prove his point, the director of Django Unchained compared the father-and-son situation of The Last Crusade to the movie he hates the most by Sylvester Stallone. “I don’t like Sean Connery’s. I don’t like it at all. That is so boring. It’s boring! And he is not an interesting character. The prank is done immediately. It’s like ‘Stop! Or my mom will shoot’”, he detailed.

Taratino prefers Kingdom of the crystal skull.

The 1992 Sly movie tells of a tough detective dealing with a visit from his mother. The situation changes when the policeman’s sweet mother joins in to help stop a case of arms trafficking. For Tarantino, the father/son team of the Joneses is similar to that of Mrs. Tutti and Joe Bomowski. Surely these sayings will attract the attention of fans of the Indiana Jones saga.

Quentin’s perspective could change, since June 30, 2023 will be released indiana jones 5. This film, in addition to having back Harrison Ford and add an interesting cast of stars, will mark the end of the saga.

