Sylvester Stallone: ​​the three members of his family who were supporting actors in Rocky | FAME

“Rocky” became the quintessential movie about boxing, the effort and the American dream. And it was the necessary impulse so that Sylvester Stallone became the immortal celebrity that still remains in force despite the decades. Now, the Hollywood actor told little-known details of the iconic film through a documentary called “40 years of Rocky, the birth of a classic” in 2021. One of these data is that the relatives of the interpreter were part of the tape due to lack of budget.

The money that the production had was ridiculous: a little over a million dollars. A very low investment in the standards of the film industry. However, the story written by Stallone and directed by John G. Avildsen rgrossed $225 million in movie theaters.

In addition, the film got three Oscar Awards: for Best Film, Best Director and Best Editing. also received a Golden Globe for Best Picture – Drama and was nominated for the BAFTAamong other important awards.

But the greatest achievement of “Rocky” It was, without a doubt, inserting himself into popular culture, leaving his indelible mark on the history of cinema. And the big winner of all this phenomenon was, without a doubt, Sylvester Stallone.

“Rocky III” stars Sylvester Stallone, who also directed and wrote the screenplay for the film (Photo: United Artists)

WHO ARE SYLVESTER STALLONE’S RELATIVES WHO STARRED IN “ROCKY”?

Given the limited budget forRocky”, Sylvester Stallone’s relatives were part of the film as supporting actors. This is how the Hollywood star told it in the documentary “40 years of Rocky, the birth of a classic”. In addition, the interpreter’s relatives did not charge a single dollar for his appearance in the film.

Frank Stallone Sr., Sylvester’s father, was the man who rang the bell before each fight. While his brother, Frank Stallonegave life to a street singer in the film, an aspect that he developed later: he is currently a musician, although he has also done other jobs as an actor.

Finally, sasha czak, Stallone’s first wife between 1974 and 1985, was commissioned to play a photographer in the successful film. These are some of the details that continue to surprise behind the also feisty movie “Rocky”, a tape that marked an era in 1976.

Frank Stallone Sr. during a scene from “Rocky” (Photo: United Artist)

HOW TO WATCH “ROCKY”?

The first film of rocky balboa saga is available in the catalog Amazon Prime Video. To watch the tape online, you can click on this link that will redirect you to the streaming platform.

THE “ROCKY” FILMS

Rocky I (1976)

Rocky I (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Believe (2015)

Creed II: Defending the Legacy (2018)

Stallone, wearing a hat, in the movie “Rambo: Last Blood” (Photo: Lionsgate)

