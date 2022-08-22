Summary of the match Pachuca vs León (1-0)Half time

Midtime Editorial

Pachuca used tonight a youth squad to take the victory by the minimum difference against Lionin a loose game, with few goal arrivals and in which the irregular moment that both squads live in the Opening Tournament 2022.

Israel Moonteam player Under-20 of the Tuzosexchanged at minute 63 by Avilés Hurtadoand when the game was near the end of 90 minutes, scored the goal with which the hidalguenses took the three points on the field of Hidalgo Stadium.

The goal, a couple of saves from Rodolfo Cota and the expulsion of Julien Celestinewas the highlight of the meeting, which looked more for the absences and the few arrivals of danger on the part of the two squads.

At minute 63 he also entered the field Javier Eduardo Lopezand it was precisely the ex-Chivas playerwho debuted with the t-shirt Tuzosthe one in charge of putting the assistance so that Luna made the winning goal.

The victory fell like a pearl bath for the coach William Almada and for him Pachucawhich were dominated in the middle of the week and fell to the Eagles 3-0a result that hit hard within the club, as it was one of the worst duels in the era of the Uruguayan coach.

Meanwhile, in Lion defeat began generate pressuresince it was the fourth in a row. La Fiera hasn’t won since Matchday 6 when they beat Americasince then it has fallen with Monterrey, Mazatlán and Santos.

