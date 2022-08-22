Spider-Man: No Way Home – unveiled an unreleased poster for the extended version

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the latest titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universein particular of Phase 4 of the impressive cinematographic and serial plan managed by Kevin Feige. The title, directed by Jon Watts (who also shot the other two chapters dedicated toWall climber from Tom Holland), deals with the multiverse as its main theme as can be seen from the choice to insert, within the same film, not only Holland’s Spider-Man, but also that of Andrew Garfield and of Tobey Maguire. Although the film has already arrived in Italian cinemas on December 15, 2021 (December 17 in the United States), the cinecomic is about to meet again our local cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in fact arriving in extended format, specifically on 18 September 2022 in our country (in America on 1 September) with 11 minutes of unreleased sequences that have been removed from the original feature film. A maneuver that has already made many people discuss because according to many it seems to ride a commercial wave without providing additional material that justifies this umpteenth release. That said, an unreleased poster created for the occasion was released directly on the Sony Pictures Facebook page. This poster shows practically all the characters present in the cinecomic, with the three Spider-Men in the foreground and just below MJ (Zendaya) And Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Spider-Man: No Way Homeproduced by Marvel Studios, Columbia Pictures And Pascal Picturessees the executive production of Victoria Alonso, Avi Arad, Louis D’Esposito, Rachel O’Connor, JoAnn Perritano, Matt Tolmach and a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast, on the other hand, is also composed of Willem Dafoe that embodies Green Goblin / Norman Osborn, Alfred Molina in the part of Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx in the role of Max Dillon / Electro and many more.

